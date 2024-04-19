First phase of India polls: Nearly 50pc voter turnout in first eight hours

An estimated 50 percent voter turnout was registered in the first phase of polling in India's nearly two-month-long Lok Sabha elections covering 102 seats across 21 states and union territories.

An Election Commission spokesperson in New Delhi said the turnout figure of 49.78 percent in the first eight hours was only approximate and polling was progressing "smoothly and peacefully". Voting, which began at 7:00am and ended at 6:00pm.

The polling in the first phase was by and large peaceful barring West Bengal where it was marred by skirmishes between TMC and BJP workers in Cooch Behar, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

EC officials said the turnout in West Bengal was 66.34 percent till 3 pm and in Meghalaya 62 percent while six districts of eastern Nagaland wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors following an indefinite shutdown call by an apex body of tribal outfits to press for its demand for a separate state.

A number of malfunctioning EVMs were reported but most of the glitches were noticed during the mock poll, which started 90 minutes before the commencement of actual voting.

"Those glitches were rectified immediately. Voting started sometime late in those booths and now it is going smoothly," officials said.