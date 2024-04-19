Democracy in action as people from all walks of life vote in India

As India set off on a nearly two-month polling in the world's largest parliamentary elections today, it presented a kaleidoscope of democracy in action with voters of all ages from energetic youths to elders, beaming couples in their wedding attires, tribals, and persons with disabilities joining the electoral festivities.

The polling has been marked by its largely peaceful and orderly conduct. The festive spirit was on show with fashionable displays of ethnic and modern attire as voters were seen turning polling stations into vibrant mosaics of Indian culture, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Stories of grit to have the indelible ink emblazoned on their finger-tips emerged. In Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, an octogenarian voter opted to walk to the booth to cast her vote at the polling station despite having the option to vote from home.

Elsewhere, a first-time female voter, Devaki, adorned in traditional attire, in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, expressed her happiness by proudly striking a pose with her inked finger after casting her vote.

Adding to the celebratory mood, newly-married voters also proudly took to social media to post selfies with their ink-marked fingers.

The Great Andamanese Tribe, a small community, from Strait Island in South Andaman also participated enthusiastically.

The Election Commission has placed particular emphasis on turning voting into a pleasant and memorable experience by ensuring minimum facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs and electricity for every voter.