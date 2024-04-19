From copters to ads, BJP snaps up bulk of polls props

Campaigning is gathering pace in India's general elections, the world's largest with nearly a billion eligible voters, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) races ahead of its opponents in cornering resources, from helicopters to online advertisements.

In the months to the run-up, the BJP has snared the largest share of reservations for domestic private helicopters to fly its leaders to all corners of the far-flung nation, an industry official said.

"The largest party has more campaigning to do because of the share of their election touring," said Rajesh Bali, MD of the Business Aircraft Operators Association.

Demand for helicopters, the preferred vehicle of canvassing politicans, has risen about a third from the last elections in 2019, Bali told Reuters, with BJP making up more than 60% of polls activity, followed by the opposition Congress.