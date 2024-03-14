China
AFP, Beijing
Thu Mar 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

China

Military team visits Maldives, Sri Lanka Nepal: China

AFP, Beijing
Thu Mar 14, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 12:00 AM

A Chinese military delegation recently visited the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal to discuss further cooperation in defence issues, Beijing said yesterday.

Beijing is seeking to build closer ties in South Asia in a push to counter its strategic rival India for influence.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Last week, the Maldives said it had signed a "military assistance" deal with China after ordering Indian troops deployed in the small but strategically-placed archipelago to leave.

And Beijing confirmed yesterday that a delegation had visited the country and met with pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu during a trip that also took them to Sri Lanka and Nepal from March 4 to 13.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

কেবল ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালত চালিয়ে কি বাজার নিয়ন্ত্রণ সম্ভব?

‘এখানে কাঠামোগত সমস্যাটাই সবচেয়ে বড় হয়ে দেখা দিয়েছে। তাই কেবল ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের কার্যক্রম দিয়ে কোনোকিছু তো হবে না। কারণ দেশের সবচেয়ে ক্ষমতাধর ব্যক্তিরাই ব্যবসায়ী।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

গাজীপুরে বিস্ফোরণে দগ্ধ ১৫ জনের অবস্থা আশঙ্কাজনক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification