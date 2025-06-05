China says will 'resolutely safeguard' its students' rights after US visa ban
China's foreign ministry on Thursday vowed to "resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its overseas students" after US President Donald Trump announced a six-month ban on foreign students enrolling at Harvard University.
"China has always opposed the politicisation of educational cooperation," ministry spokesman Lin Jian said. "The relevant actions by the US side will only harm America's image and international credibility."
