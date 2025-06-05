China
AFP, Beijing
Thu Jun 5, 2025 04:54 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 04:57 PM

Most Viewed

China
China

China says will 'resolutely safeguard' its students' rights after US visa ban

Thu Jun 5, 2025 04:54 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 04:57 PM
AFP, Beijing
Thu Jun 5, 2025 04:54 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 04:57 PM
Photo: AFP

China's foreign ministry on Thursday vowed to "resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its overseas students" after US President Donald Trump announced a six-month ban on foreign students enrolling at Harvard University.

"China has always opposed the politicisation of educational cooperation," ministry spokesman Lin Jian said. "The relevant actions by the US side will only harm America's image and international credibility."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সন্ধ্যায় জাতির উদ্দেশে ভাষণ দেবেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস উইং থেকে আনুষ্ঠানিক বিবৃতির মাধ্যমে এ তথ্য জানানো হয়েছে।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ট্রাম্প-মাস্ক বিবাদ: যেভাবে শুরু ও যেভাবে চলছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে