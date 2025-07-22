DGHS confirms identities of 21 deceased in air force jet crash

Six bodies at CMH remain unidentified

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today released a list of the deceased in the Air Force jet crash at Milestone College in Uttara, confirming their names, ages, and the hospitals where they were taken.

According to this DGHS list, a total of 27 people have been confirmed dead in the incident so far.

Of them, the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) reported 10 deceased: Tanvir, 14; Afnan Faiyaz, 14; Mahrin, 46; Bappy, 9; Masuka, 37; AB Samim, 14; Shayan Yousuf, 14; Arikson, 13; Ariyan, 13; and Nazia, 13. All of these bodies were handed over to their families.

The Combined Military Hospital (CMH) received 15 bodies, including nine whose identities have been confirmed: Rojoni Islam, 37; Md Samiul Karim, 9; Fatema Akter, 9; Mehnaz Afarin Humayra, 9; Sariya Akter, 13; Nusrat Jahan Anika, 10; Saad Salauddin, 9; Sayma Akter, 9; and Flight Lt Md Towkir Islam, the pilot of the aircraft.

Six other bodies at CMH remain unidentified and are being preserved at the mortuary.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) reported one fatality: Junayet, 9. His body was handed over to his family.

United Hospital in Gulshan confirmed the death of Omayer Nur Ashfiq, 11, whose body was released to relatives.

As of 12:30pm today, 70 people have been reported injured by the DGHS and they are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

The injured include 40 students, six teachers, one school staff member, one firefighter, one police officer, 15 army personnel, one domestic aide, one electrician, and four others.

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is treating 43 patients, including 37 students, one domestic aide, one electrician, and four teachers.

CMH has admitted 28 injured individuals and discharged five. This group includes three students, two teachers, one school staff member, one firefighter, one police officer, and 15 members of the armed forces.

Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Uttara is currently treating one student from Class 5, while Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital is caring for two injured students. Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital (BMSRI) has admitted one more injured individual.

The list of casualties and injured was verified and signed by Abu Hossain Md Moinul Ahsan, director of the Ministry of Health (hospitals and clinics).