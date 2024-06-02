My Dhaka
Where is the grave of Dhaka's Nawab Salimullah?

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

You surely know of Sir Khwaja Salimullah. As the head of the Nawab family at Ahsan Manzil, the politician, patron of education, and philanthropist extraordinaire had left a lasting impression on our city. But do you know where his grave is?

Away from the limelight of the palatial mansion that is Ahsan Manzil, his grave can be found in an Old Dhaka graveyard at Begum Bazar.

The place is commonly known as the family graveyard of the Nawab family. In that same graveyard, there is also the final resting place of his father, Nawab Ahsanullah

Meanwhile, Nawab Salimullah's tomb is bounded by a simple but distinctive-looking mausoleum. According to Banglapedia, he died in the year 1915, in Kolkata, from where his body was brought back to Dhaka.  
 

Related topic:
Nawab SalimullahSir Khwaja Salimullah
