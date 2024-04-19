The dynamic duo of DIYer Studio

When your university courses come to an end and you are left with a few bundles of quality, loose sheets of paper, what do you do with it? Give it away, forget about it, or do you make a bespoke personalised notebook?

Well, Hosneara Binni, of DIYer Studio specialising in stationery and lifestyle products in Dhaka, did exactly that.

"I took one of my paintings got it printed and took it to a printer and binder to make me a personalised notebook in hardcover and that was how the seed of DIYer Studio was sowed.

"My friends loved the notebook and ordered for themselves and from that time in 2017, I never looked back," she said, adding that her manager is her sister, Suraiya Kamol, a high court lawyer.

The creative and talented sister duo has given a profitable spin to a stationary boutique focused on handmade and hand-painted stationery which can be personalised too.

"We are more than just notebooks. We make personalised wedding invitation cards, wedding favours and take bulk orders for gift boxes. Most recently, we have been offering a delightful selection of flower and herbal teas to soothe your soul, scented candles to set the mood, organic lip balms to pamper your lips, solid perfumes for a touch of fragrance, besides our popular items of personalised stationery, to express yourself in style, along with gift boxes to delight your loved ones," says Kamol.

DIYer Studio is conscious about the products it uses and keeps them as organic as possible. Their lip balm is crafted from natural butter and essential oils. The herbal tea is made from a blend of handpicked herbs and flowers.

"We do the infusion and blending with utmost care and sell those in tiny bottles and paper bags. These are hand-painted and labelled with romantic names like Lady Crimson, Queen of Hearts, and Winter in Dhaka. Our candles are inspired by our terrace garden and we named them Garden of Eden, Spring Maiden, etc.," said Binni, who is the creative brain of the business.

Self-taught artist Binni is inspired by nature. Soft pastel shades of watercolour and gouache medium are what she mostly works with. Her art has a soft feminine touch with flowers, gardens, and serene landscapes.

In a world where technology reigns supreme, customised stationery has an aristocratic feel -- writing on paper is like riding a horse when everyone else is driving a car, as explained aptly by one of their clients.

You can order DIYer Studio products online. They are also available in stores like Bookworm and Reading Café. Their studio is located in Banani, Dhaka.