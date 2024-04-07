My Dhaka
MH Haider
Sun Apr 7, 2024 01:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 01:48 PM

My Dhaka

The almost 400-year-old Eidgah of Dhanmondi

MH Haider
Sun Apr 7, 2024 01:45 PM
Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Prabir Das

The area is not exactly what we usually associate with antiquity and the olden times but this perception about Dhanmondi will change as soon as you visit the Mughal Eidgah, often referred to as Shahi Eidgah, located on Saat Masjid Road, at the mouth of Dhanmondi, Road 6/A. 

Amidst the bustling eateries and shopping malls, there is an open field bounded by walls, which are reminiscent of the past. The Eidgah was established in 1640 by Mir Abul Qasim, during the reign of subahdar Shah Shuja, son of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

This place holds a lot of historical significance because of its age and also because once upon a time the rulers of Dhaka used to offer Eid prayers here. 

Sources: Muslim Architecture in Bengal by Ahmad Hasan Dani; Glimpses of Old Dhaka by Syed Muhammed Taifoor.
 

