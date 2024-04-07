The almost 400-year-old Eidgah of Dhanmondi

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Prabir Das

The area is not exactly what we usually associate with antiquity and the olden times but this perception about Dhanmondi will change as soon as you visit the Mughal Eidgah, often referred to as Shahi Eidgah, located on Saat Masjid Road, at the mouth of Dhanmondi, Road 6/A.

Amidst the bustling eateries and shopping malls, there is an open field bounded by walls, which are reminiscent of the past. The Eidgah was established in 1640 by Mir Abul Qasim, during the reign of subahdar Shah Shuja, son of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

This place holds a lot of historical significance because of its age and also because once upon a time the rulers of Dhaka used to offer Eid prayers here.

