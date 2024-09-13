Mughal heritage Boro Katra attacked again

A portion of Old Dhaka's iconic Mughal monument Boro Katra has recently been demolished. In response, Urban Study Group, an organisation that campaigns for the protection of the architectural heritage of Dhaka, hosted a press conference last Wednesday, where its CEO, Taimur Islam, elaborated on the damages done and called for the protection of this age-old site.

The demolishment activity took place during -- and arguably by taking advantage of -- the chaotic aftermath of the fall of the Hasina-led government, Taimur claimed.

Boro Katra was built in the 1640s -- a relatively early Mughal structure of our city that is older than Lalbagh Fort! Tradition says that was originally intended to be the palace of subahdar Shah Shuja, son of Emperor Shah Jahan, when the prince was the Mughal ruler of Bengal. But he probably never lived in the edifice; it was used as a caravanserai and many rooms were converted into shops, incomes of which were utilised to maintain the building and help the poor.

"People in Dhaka always seem to take pride in the city's Mughal past, but when it comes to the protection of its heritage, we often see neglect and disregard," Taimur opined, but he also added that certain sectors of society, such as the judiciary, have been supportive in stopping unscrupulous activities in the capital's heritage buildings.

This is not the first time that Boro Katra came under attack. To illustrate, Taimur exemplified that in 2022, an attempt was made to tear down the section which has now been demolished. That attempt was partially successful at that time, but it was halted by creating pressure on the authorities. In fact, there have been multiple endeavours to destroy Boro Katra.

Taimur said if Boro Katra can be preserved, or even better, if it can be returned to its former glory, there is an immense potential for tourism and local commerce.

In a rendered image shown during the press conference, Taimur put forward the beauty of the site and the various shops which could be accommodated there. But if you visit the area now, you may have to stretch your imagination to understand the true value or to gather a proper appreciation. This is because of all the settlements, encroachments, and ownership claims that are prevalent there.

Taimur urged the authorities to put a plan in place, on how to relocate these institutions or establishments on the Boro Katra premises.

"Protecting heritage buildings is an interdisciplinary affair that requires tackling legal issues, understanding conservation technicalities, and appreciating culture and tradition," said the Urban Study Group chief. "We would like to see a clear plan in this regard."

Boro Katra's case is not unique in our city: there are many buildings of heritage value which have been partially destroyed, fully demolished, defaced, or taken over by encroachments over the years.

If the government can step forward to stop further damage on Boro Katra and make it return to its former glory, it will set an example for Puran Dhaka, and the city can relish in this Mughal monument's true splendour, perhaps doing justice to an adulation enshrined in one of its inscriptions:

"What a building! It putteth high Heaven to shame

A copy of Paradise ye might it name."

(History and inscription have been taken from the book "Notes on the Antiquities of Dacca" by Sayid Aulad Hasan)