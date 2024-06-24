Life with an urban monkey

Living in Dhaka, one rarely expects encounters with wildlife, especially monkeys. However, my home at Shahjadpur, beside an enormous mango tree, became the stage for a rather unusual drama involving a lone monkey!

It all began as what I could only describe as a bittersweet – and often hilarious – relationship with one of the city's cheekiest primates.

I first noticed the visitor on my windowsill one fine morning. Far from a swinging, lively creature inhabiting the lush forests, this monkey appeared sad and lonely. Curious, I learned from my homeowner that this was the same animal raiding our mango tree.

Despite the landlady's frustration, my heart went out to this solitary figure. To lighten its spirits, I offered some fruits and biscuits, only to be rewarded with a scratch that sent me to the hospital for a rabies vaccine. Lesson learned -- not all monkey friendships start with a handshake!

This experience, although painful, got me thinking about the deeper issues at play.

Monkeys, once reigning supreme in the tree-laden areas of Old Dhaka -- particularly Gandaria and Wari -- now find themselves navigating the concrete jungle. With much of their natural habitat replaced by urban sprawl, these animals have been forced to adapt in unexpected ways.

Without their ancestral homes' abundant trees and natural food sources, they have now turned to scavenging human food. Rooftops and less crowded areas have become their new social hubs, where they can interact and play – albeit far from the ideal conditions of a forest.

Sometimes, their antics are as eccentric as children throwing tantrums. The monkey that visits my house has developed a peculiar habit of knocking on my window whenever it wants a snack. If ignored, it stages a mini-protest, banging its little fists like a pint-sized revolutionary.

The plight of these urban monkeys is a mirror reflecting our actions. The gradual erosion of green spaces in Dhaka has not only robbed these creatures of their homes but also of their independence.

Where once they thrived on the fruits of the forest, they now depend on the scraps from our tables. This dependence has led to conflicts and often misunderstandings on both sides. Monkeys stealing clothes and food has become a part of urban legends, and sometimes, they manage to outsmart us in ways that are as infuriating as they are funny.

Despite these challenges, there are moments of genuine connection and understanding. After my initial encounter, the same monkey has become a regular visitor. These visits have taught me about resilience and adaptability. Who knew that sharing a city with monkeys could be so entertaining?

As urban expansion continues, we must acknowledge and plan for the wildlife displaced by our actions. Instead of viewing them as intruders, perhaps we could see them as fellow city dwellers trying to navigate the complexities of urban life.

Simple steps like preserving existing green spaces, planting more trees, and creating urban sanctuaries can make a noticeable difference in the lives of these animals.

As we look towards the future, let's aim for a harmonious coexistence, where monkeys and humans share the cityscape with mutual respect. After all, in the grand symphony of life, every creature has its part to play, and sometimes, a good laugh is the best harmony of all.