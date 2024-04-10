Eid in Dhaka: The city’s top 5 celebration spots

Are you looking for the spirit of Eid celebrations in Dhaka? Here are the top 5 spots.

Eid is certainly a time of joy and celebration. On this day, differences blur and everyone finds themselves outdoors -- engaging in a revelry that transcends age and social strata. Friends and family gather, feast, pray, and roam the city together.

This tradition of going out is ingrained in our culture during Eid, which provides a cherished opportunity to reconnect, make memories, and experience the city's joyous atmosphere.

So, are you looking for the spirit of Eid celebrations in Dhaka? Here are the top 5 spots.

Hatirjheel

Over the years, Hatirjheel has evolved into a popular social hub among Dhakaites. This sprawling area, with its water taxis, expansive bridges, beautifully landscaped walkways, and surrounding eateries, is an ideal spot for Eid festivities. Families and friends, clad in their Eid attires, can be seen strolling along its paths.

Photo: Silvia Mahjabin

The area's bridges, overpasses, and walkways are curated beautifully. This picturesque scenery makes Hatirjheel a perfect backdrop for those seeking to take photographs that capture the essence of the occasion.

100ft road, Madani Avenue

The 100ft road at Madani Avenue has blossomed into a wide-ranging avenue of experiences, surpassing its initial reputation anchored by the culinary hotspot -- Chef's Table Courtside. This long stretch of road unfurls a tapestry of activities that resonate with the festive spirit of Eid, making it an idyllic destination for those seeking to celebrate the holiday in multifarious ways.

Photo: Star

For starters, driving on the expansive 100ft road is itself a joyous ride. With the city taking a slower pace on Eid day, the 100ft road becomes less congested, allowing for a smoother driving experience. The Go Kart are beside Chef's Table Courtside can inject a dose of adrenaline with its thrilling track, promising an unforgettable experience whether you are a driving enthusiast or simply in search of fun.

Again, if you want to defy the laws of gravity and connect with your inner child, head to Zero Gravity -- an amusement area within the Courtside.

Sangsad Bhaban, Manik Mia Avenue

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Celebrating Eid at Manik Mia Avenue offers a unique opportunity to blend the festivity of Eid with the historical and natural beauty of the city. On one side, you have the architectural marvel, Sangsad Bhaban -- the National Parliament House -- and on another side, you have Chandrima Udyan, which offers you a serene escape with its manicured gardens and walking paths. Visitors can enjoy fuchka, chotpoti, and jhalmuri while strolling through the inviting lawns of Chandrima Udyan.

TSC, Dhaka University

Photo: Prabir Das

The Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) at Dhaka University has long been a vibrant hub of cultural and social interactions, making it a particularly fun destination for Eid celebrations in Dhaka. TSC and the surrounding areas of Dhaka University are inclusive spaces that welcome everyone. The wide, open spaces are ideal for children to play, while adults can catch up with friends and family, making it a comprehensive destination for Eid festivities.

Rabindra Sharobar, Dhanmondi

Photo: Kazi Tahsin Agaz Apurbo

Rabindra Sharobar in Dhanmondi emerges as a picturesque and vibrant destination for Eid celebrations, especially for the people living in Dhanmondi. The amphitheatre and surrounding areas often become stages for lively adda and live music sessions, making it a perfect place for catching up with friends and family on Eid. While Dhanmondi Lake itself is a retreat into nature, there are also some popular eateries and street food vendors, allowing the visitors to have easy access to a variety of dining options.

All in all, the open spaces and scenic views provide a perfect backdrop for stroll and photography, making it an idyllic place for Eid celebrations.