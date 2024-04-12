A tale of joy

As the sun hung low in the sky, casting a warm golden hue over the bustling streets of Dhaka in the afternoon of Eid, city residents -- both well-off and those with modest incomes -- visited the museums and other attractions in the city, determined to create memories.

Abul Kalam, 23, a garment worker, visits the air force museum in Agargaon with his wife, son, brother, two nephews, and two cousins. They all live in Mirpur-10.

"I work from morning till night six days a week. On the weekends, I am too tired to go anywhere. Thankfully, the factory is closed for 11 days this Eid. I have not left the city because travelling to my hometown Dinajpur is not something we can afford as a family. At the current transport fare, travelling back and forth would have cost Tk 10,000," he says.

"We spent a couple of hours in the open fields of the museum. The children enjoyed a few rides. We all ate something. This has been the best we time we ever spent in Dhaka," he adds.

He says that he and his family members plan to visit the zoo on the day after the Eid.

At Shishu Mela, bus driver Mehedi Hasan is visiting with his wife, son, sister, and nieces.

"My family had not have any chance to go anywhere in the last one year. They all enjoyed the day at the Shishu Mela. My son is ecstatic after he rose a horse at Shishu Mela," he says.

Masud Kamal, who repairs rickshaws in Agargaon, came to Shishu Mela with his wife and 10-year-old son Mahi.

"All of us together have not left home in ages. My father is working all the time." says Mahi.

Masud says his meager earnings barely covered the essentials. Yet, today was different.

"We usually travel to Jashore during Eid. But this time I decided to stay in the city. I miss my hometown. But my son's smile makes it worth it." he says.