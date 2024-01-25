Dhaka Gate: Old monument, new life

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dhaka has changed a lot over time, and yet, some vintage photographs seem hauntingly familiar almost a déjà vu! Case in point: the old photograph featured here is near the busy Doyel Chattar area, portraying Dhaka Gate.

It is most likely that you have walked passed the centuries-old Dhaka Gate numerous times. Unfortunately, it is also likely that you have never stopped to give it any thought. This last bit, hopefully, shall change now, as after years of neglect, the Dhaka Gate has been restored.

The Gate may not be any grand monument of large scale, but it is indeed a beautiful and gracious-looking reminder of the past. This old image portraying Dhaka Gate has a rustic vibe — with the grass and pathway and the elephants. Things have changed drastically in Dhaka, but Dhaka Gate still stands, now in restored form, for us to visit and serve as a prompt to muse upon the olden times.

