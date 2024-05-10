Kochi: The Queen of the Arabian Sea

Kochi (also known as Cochin) is the largest coastal city in the state of Kerala in India. It is known as "the Queen of Arabian Sea" due to its splendid location near the Arabian Sea flourishing in greeneries and natural beauties.

We reached Kochi via Chennai in the early hours and were lodged in the heart of the City. After a quick breakfast, we were on our way to the Mattancherry Palace. Also known as the Dutch Palace, the Palace was constructed in 1545 by the Portuguese as a present to King Veera Kerala Verma of the Kochi dynasty. It is the finest example of the confluence of colonial and Kerala style of architecture, with four individual wings and one patio in between. The two-storied wooden palace nestled amidst green foliage was impressive with a rich collection of furniture, paintings, crockery and history full of pictures, manuscripts and murals of the dynasty. There is also a temple dedicated to Pazhayannur Bhagavathy, the deity of the royal family. We came across a puja celebration and it was an experience to enjoy the musical extravaganza with the beating of drums and trumpets.

Across the road were dozens of souvenir shops, vintage stores, bookstores, groceries, boutiques selling women's and men's clothing, kids clothing and accessories like handbags, ties, belts, jewellery, pharmacies and footwear shops and of course, cafés, restaurants and ice cream parlours.

Located close to Mattancherry, we hopped to Fort Kochi - a settlement with tiled colonial bungalows and diverse houses of worship with numerous beautiful temples, mosques and ancient churches.

The St Francis Church built in 1503, where Vasco da Gama was originally buried. Photo: Dr Shamim Ahmed

We visited the St Francis Church built in 1503, where Vasco da Gama was originally buried, and is the oldest European church in India. This was truly gratifying because we were fortunate enough to have visited his final abode at Belem, Portugal during one of our earlier visits. Fort Immanuel, which was built in 1503, as a sign of the strategic alliance between the Maharaja of Cochin and the Portuguese Monarch was unfortunately closed.

Close by was the Santa Cruz Basilica, one of the oldest and major attractions, constructed by the Portuguese in 1505. This now stands as the Cathedral of the Diocese of Cochin. The Gothic architecture of the church, more than 500 years old, has a certain grandeur owing to its pastel-coloured interior and paintings of historical significance. It was an amazing structure to behold!

Later in the evening, we dashed off to Hill Palace, located, as expected, on a hill. The erstwhile residence of the Maharaja of Kochi (now converted into a museum) is a lavish palace spread across acres of manicured gardens and flaunts 49 impressive buildings. There are various paintings, swords, manuscripts, murals, and other items used by the royal families on display inside this palace. We were able to have a glimpse at the Royal Crown made up of pure gold.

The Hill Palace, located on a hill -- The erstwhile residence of the Maharaja of Kochi. Photo: Dr Shamim Ahmed

In the evening, we spent some time at the Marine Drive, one of the most popular hangouts in Kochi. We took an hour-long boat cruise and came across several corporate office blocks, malls and hotels enjoying Telegu and Hindi songs. There were many eateries sprinkled along the walkway selling mouthwatering Kerala cuisine.

The following morning, we visited the Kerala Folklore Museum. This treasure trove consists of more than 10,000 artefacts discovered from the forgotten centuries. A museum with a difference, the Kerala Folklore Museum is a place where we came across everything from antiques and sculptures to tribal art and folklore installations. Home to various musical instruments, paintings, costumes and masks, furniture and utensils, these amazing collections belong to a private organisation. We enjoyed our coffee at the museum's cosy cafe.

Our next destination was Jew Town. The Jewish Synagogue is the most famous attraction of this place. It's believed that the first Jews who settled near Cochin can trace their lineage back to King Solomon. It had a calm, blissful ambience with the devotees engaged in prayers and offerings. The place is also one of the most popular spots for shopaholics in Kochi, especially for antique-lovers. It now houses numerous shops selling women's and kids' clothing and accessories like handbags, ties, belts, jewellery, antique clocks, priceless furniture, shawls, arts and crafts, souvenirs, flowers, fruits and confectionery.

The last morning was spent at Cherai Beach, one of the most visited beaches in Kochi. The beach is an immaculate and serene location stretching up to a length of 10km. The water body is isolated from the backwaters by a narrow strip of land and is an ideal spot to relax and see the Chinese fishing nets or the Cheena Vala. Cherai Beach with its golden sand, calm waters and fishing boats makes up a beautiful landscape. There were numerous vendors and hawkers selling food items, cold drinks, tea/coffee and cookies. We quenched our thirst with refreshing green coconut water from one of the stalls.

We offered prayers at the nearby Calvetti Juma Masjid. Built in 1384, it is one of the oldest mosques in Kochi. The city has a sizeable 25 percent Muslim population living in harmony with their Hindu and Christian neighbours. Call of the azan could be heard everywhere and we came across dozens of mosques.

The St George's Church, a Catholic pilgrimage church in Edapally. Photo: Dr Shamim Ahmed

Nearby is the Saint George's Church, a Catholic pilgrimage church in Edapally. Claimed as Asia's largest shrine to Saint George, it is regarded as one of the oldest churches in Kerala. It is believed that the church was founded in 593 AD.

The church was originally dedicated to the Virgin Mary. In 1080, a new church, an architectural masterpiece rich in intricate designs, was built in an immaculate garden adjacent to the old church.

The main languages of this beautiful city are Malayalam and Telugu. English is not understood and spoken. However, we were able to overcome the problem because of the friendliness of the people.

Kochi is a foodie paradise and at dinner and lunch, we savoured Idiyappam with curry. Equally delicious were pumpkin and lentil stew, puttu and kadala curry, dosa and Idli with Kerala-style sambar and of course, parotta and beef fry and pazhampori and beef curry, creating a fantastic gastronomical delight.

The sounds, tastes and sights of this vibrant city that has preserved so much of its history, make the perfect holiday spot.