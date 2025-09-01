Protibha’s Rickshaw Art Workshop Brings Bangladeshi Heritage to Life with Hands-On Creativity and Community Spirit

Protibha, in collaboration with Chef's Table Creators Hub and in partnership with its official color partner, Aqua Paints, successfully hosted the Rickshaw Art Workshop on 30 August, 2025 at Chef's Table Courtside, Dhaka. The event celebrated Bangladesh's cultural heritage by offering participants a hands-on opportunity to paint and learn from expert rickshaw artists.

Held in two sessions and joined by 60 participants, the workshop brought together students, young professionals, families, and art enthusiasts who explored the bold motifs, vivid colors, and creative techniques behind one of Bangladesh's most iconic art forms. Participants were guided step-by-step by master artists, provided with all materials, and awarded certificates of participation — making the experience both educational and memorable. Light refreshments added to the friendly, community-driven atmosphere.

Sharing their experience, one participant said:

"I've always admired Rickshaw Art on the streets of Dhaka, but creating it myself was a completely different experience. The guidance from the artists made it easy to learn, and I was amazed at what I could paint in just a few hours. It felt like I wasn't just making art, but also becoming part of Bangladesh's cultural story. This is something I'll always remember."

The overwhelming enthusiasm from the attendees highlights Protibha's commitment to preserving traditional crafts while creating meaningful platforms for people to engage with heritage. Through initiatives like this, Protibha continues to empower artisans, promote cultural pride, and keep Bangladesh's artistic traditions alive for future generations.