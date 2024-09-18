Le Reve launches new Fall Collection 2024

Le Reve, one of the country's leading fashion and lifestyle brands, has launched its brand-new Fall Collection 2024. This collection blends the colours of fall with the season's latest trendy patterns, emphasising both comfort and print stories inspired by international fashion weeks.

Le Reve's CEO, Mannujan Nargis, said, "The nostalgic appeal of fall colours is unmatched, which is why we've named the new collection 'Sentimental.' The collection also features oversized patterns and layering trends seen globally. We've designed cape-style shrugs, oversized and drop-shoulder tunics, flared gowns, and maxi dresses to cater to both fashion-conscious and comfort-loving customers."

In addition to unique print stories, the collection includes classic prints such as art checks, paisley, and colourful sporty stripes. Key fall colours featured are purple, chocolate, beige, cream, olive, indigo, navy blue, rose pink, khaki, basic brown, mustard yellow, golden teak wood, powder blue, metallic blue, sky blue, and green. Ikat and dobby-style heirloom geometric motifs are also highlighted. The collection includes two floral print stories: 'Ornamental Floral,' featuring Victorian-style floral designs, and 'Wild Flora,' showcasing ditsy, graphic, and wildflower motifs. The men's collection features artistic landscape graphics, and special designs with a contemporary upcycling theme are also introduced.

For women, the collection includes trendy oversized patterns in tunics, tops, kameezes, and shrugs, as well as new designs in top-bottom sets, shalwar kameez, ladies' shirts, gowns, abayas, and sarees. Men's options include casual shirts, polos, t-shirts, and panjabis. The teen collection features shalwar kameez, kameez, tunics, top-bottom sets, casual shirts, t-shirts, polos, and panjabis. For kids, new designs include salwar kameez, ghagra-choli, woven sets, tops, and tunics, with matching bottom wear available for all ages. The home accessories section also features new designs.

The Le Reve Fall Collection is now available in all stores across Dhaka, as well as Narayanganj, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Cumilla, and Barishal. To shop from the new collection from the comfort of your home, visit Le Reve's online portal at www.lerevecraze.com, or download the Le Reve app. Orders can also be placed via Messenger at www.facebook.com/lerevecraze