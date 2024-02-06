KFC Bangladesh presents a trio of tempting Zingers

In this culinary era, KFC Bangladesh is delighted to introduce three new zingers that are set to tantalise taste buds across country. Crafted with care and packed with flavour, the Texas BBQ Zinger, Tower Zinger, and Double Zinger offer a thrilling experience for KFC enthusiasts seeking a burst of excitement in every bite. These mouth-watering creations promise a blend of flavours, showcasing a perfect mix of crispy zinger fillets, fresh veggies, sauces like Texas BBQ, and oozing cheese.

Each of these zingers is a combination of mighty, fluffy caramelised bun, crispy zinger fillets complimented with a vibrant veggie mix featuring tomato, onion, capsicum, and jalapeno, adding a fresh and zesty kick. To elevate the experience, the zingers are comprised with fresh iceberg lettuce, a slice of oozing cheese, and a generous dollop of dynamite mayo, creating a harmonious medley of textures and flavours.

KFC Bangladesh understands the importance of making these flavourful delights accessible to all. These zingers are available in all channels, including Dine In, Takeaway, Call for Delivery, kfcbd.com, and the KFC APP. This ensures that KFC enthusiasts can enjoy these delectable offerings in the setting of their choice, be it the comfort of their home or the lively ambiance of a KFC outlet.

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Limited, shared, "I'm thrilled to introduce our all-new trio of Zinger burgers: The Texas BBQ Zinger, Tower Zinger, and The Double Zinger. At KFC, we've always tried to experiment with a diverse range of flavours and offer our customers new experiences. I believe our fans will be pleasantly delighted with our new trio of Zinger Burgers."