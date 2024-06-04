Eid collection wrapped with a piece of nobility

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Qurbani Eid, is one of the major festivals of the year. People have many plans surrounding this Eid festival. New clothes add a different dimension to it. Keeping this in mind, fashion brand SaRa Lifestyle brings its Eid-ul-Adha collection comprised of eye-catching designs.

As always, the variety of designs, motifs, patterns and variations in each style sets the renowned fashion brand's outfits apart from others.

The Eid-ul-Adha collection by SaRa Lifestyle features diverse patterns and motifs, including prints, embroidery, manipulation, traditional hand embroidery and other traditional crafts.

For men, in this year's Eid-ul-Adha collection; SaRa Lifestyle; brings panjabi, casual shirt, formal shirt, t-shirt, polo, denim pants, chino pants, cargo pants, pajama, koti etc.

It also includes single ethnic kurti, ethnic two pieces; three pieces set, fashion tops, shirt, saree, scarf, t-shirt and maternity wear collection for the ladies.

For more information log into SaRa Lifestyle's Website, Facebook and Instagram account as provided below:

Website (www.saralifestyle.com)

Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/saralifestyle.bd)

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/saralifestyle.bd).

Customers can order within Dhaka and get home delivery. Besides, they will get the delivery of their ordered products through couriers all over the country.