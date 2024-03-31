Lifestyle
Sun Mar 31, 2024 05:16 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 05:19 PM

Lifestyle
#Press Releases

Celebrate the beauty of Eid with Sundora  

As Eid approaches, Sundora is gearing up to make your celebrations even more beautiful.  

Enjoy fantastic Eid offers of up to 60 per cent off on a wide range of beauty essentials. Featuring over 100 renowned brands, Sundora is the premier beauty destination in Bangladesh. This Eid, let Sundora guide you in selecting products that enhance your natural beauty and cater to your senses. Our carefully curated collection focuses on self-care and beauty rituals, featuring luxurious perfumes, skincare essentials, makeup must-haves, and indulgent candles. Dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and top-tier brands, Sundora empowers you to embrace your inner and outer radiance.  

Discover our Eid offers at our stores in Banani, Gulshan, and Dhanmondi, or explore our online selection at sundora.com.bd.  

Let Sundora be your partner in radiating confidence and joy throughout the Eid celebrations. 

