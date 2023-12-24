Living room décor ideas for newly married couples

For newlyweds, creating a special home that is a reflection of their shared styles is significant. As the social hub of the house, the living room is thus, an ideal starting point. Many factors should be thought about when arranging a contemporary living room for newlyweds.

When furnishing your living room as a married couple, go for modern, practical options. To make the room seem more open, choose simple designs. Get a plush couch big enough to sit the two of you and think about getting some extra accent chairs. This is because your friends and family will come to visit you and you may even need to have a housewarming party to welcome them. As a result, it would be perfect if there were a few spare sofa seats or chairs.

A good tea table should also be bought and put in the centre of your living room. Opt for a compact and sleeker version with a wood-based design and a glass top to provide enough room for your guests to roam about.

A multi-functional shelf is another option for filling up any spare corners. In addition to adding character to the place as a whole, it will also provide space for all of your valued possessions, such as books, picture frames, and showpieces.

Moreover, the entertainment centre could also be the main attraction in your living room. If you want to host enjoyable gatherings in your new home, one way to do so is to furnish the entertainment centre with trendy furniture that goes with the rest of the decor.

You can make better use of space and achieve a more minimalistic design by mounting the TV on the wall. Keep in mind that your couch will be facing the television, so make sure that there is plenty of room between the two.

You might have spent heftily on your wedding, and any furniture you buy for the living room of your new home will also need sufficient funds. Right here is where the Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) plan shines as an excellent method of financing your furniture purchases.

With EMI, you may spread out the payment and not worry about paying a huge upfront amount. You may also spread out the payments in equal instalments, which takes the speculation out of the total price.

EMI payment options are now easily available in various furniture stores. As a result, this choice will make your living room furniture purchases a breeze just in time to welcome your eager guests into your new home!

Photo: Courtesy