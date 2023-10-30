Waterfalls hopping in the Finger Lakes region of New York

The Finger Lakes ― a group of eleven long and narrow water bodies in New York located directly south of Lake Ontario ― is well-known for hundreds of breath-taking waterfalls and dramatic gorges that mesmerise countless visitors every year. These geological masterpieces, in a glacial landscape, evoke emotion by inspiring us to slow down and appreciate the beauty of nature.

So, on the morning of 12 September 2023, my wife and I packed our bags, loaded them in the car and hit the road for waterfalls hopping. After a four-hour drive, our first stop was the ever-quaint town of Watkins Glen, situated on the banks of Lake Seneca, the largest and deepest of the Finger Lakes.

Of the numerous waterfalls in the heart of the region, a gorge at the Watkins Glen State Park boasts 19 gorgeous waterfalls. Within two miles, the Glen Creek descends 400 feet past 200-foot cliffs of the gorge, generating these waterfalls along its course. The park is one of the region's biggest attractions. And for good reasons.

Although there are many options for hiking in the park, we chose the most scenic part ― the four-mile round trip up the Gorge Trail and back down. The trail is a stone and gravel path with more than 800 steps.

With an elevation gain of about 500 feet, the trail was wet and often muddy. Going through cool stone caverns of the gorge with shale cliffs, the trail winds over, under, behind and across the spray of the cascading waterfalls, each one displaying its unique aspect and appearance.

Some of the captivating waterfalls that we encountered during the hike are described below.

Rainbow Falls

Roughly one mile into the trail is the Rainbow Falls, the most iconic spot in the gorge. We could walk under this waterfall, close enough to reach out and touch the falling water. With sunlight (overcast on the day of our hike), one could see stunning rainbows. Hence the name. It is also the most photographed waterfall in the gorge.

Cavern Cascade

Plunging more than 60 feet into a deep pool below, this tallest waterfall in the narrowest section of the gorge allowed us to walk behind it, too. From the scenic bridge above the waterfall, we could see how Glen Creek formed the deep and rounded "plunge pools" or "potholes."

Glen Cathedral

Gushing under a suspension bridge is the broad and high Glen Cathedral Waterfall. The ledges in this area support drought-resistant wildflowers, plants and shrubs that grow in both sunny and shady sections of the gorge.

With the sky becoming darker, we started our way out of the park before sunset, enjoying for the second time the eye-catching waterfalls.

Shequaga Falls

In the nearby Village of Montour Falls is a large frothy cascade called the Shequaga Falls. This imposing 165-foot-tall waterfall is visible from just about anywhere in the downtown area of the village. We could stand less than 100 feet away from the base of this impressive waterfall.

Our next stop was Ithaca and the surrounding area, also known as "Gorges" place, where we saw five out of hundreds of awesome waterfalls carved out by glaciers millions of years ago. Here are three really alluring waterfalls.

Taughannock Falls

This single-drop waterfall in the town of Ulysses plunges 215 feet into a deep bowl-like depression. The rocky cliffs of the gorge tower nearly 400 feet. It is the tallest waterfall east of the Rocky Mountains, 33 feet taller than Niagara Falls but narrower with a much smaller volume of water. We saw this amazing wonder of nature from above and from below right at the drop zone.

Ithaca Falls

This 150-foot tall and 175-foot-wide cataract near Cornell University and downtown Ithaca is one of the region's most powerful falls. It was perhaps our favourite because we could go extremely close to the waterfall and have a genuine experience with it. With towering cliffs bordering the falls, this gem is an oasis offering a quiet refuge amidst the hustle and bustle of the campus town.

Lower Falls

With a 30-foot drop into an open amphitheatre, this is a magnificent waterfall in a state park near Ithaca. What makes this waterfall so great is its semi-circular fan shape. Also, the orange-coloured rocks and the green moss add a lovely colouration to the falls.

Finally, the moderate hikes and surreal beauty of the waterfalls that we saw during our three-day jaunt were well worth the trip. We will come back again because we felt that the appeal of the waterfalls has more layers and depth to them that need to be explored further.

Dr Quamrul Haider is a Professor Emeritus at Fordham University in New York, USA.

Photo: Dr Quamrul Haider