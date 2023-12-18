Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre: Luxurious Comfort in the Heart of Dhaka

Experience Dhaka's Hospitality at its best! Nestled in the heart of Bangladesh's bustling capital city, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is a haven of comfort and convenience that offers travellers a slice of luxury amidst the vibrant energy of Dhaka. From its modern amenities to its impeccable service, this centrally located hotel is a retreat for business and leisure travellers alike.

Modern elegance and comfort

The hotel's architecture and interior design blend contemporary aesthetics with traditional elements, creating a welcoming ambience that instantly puts guests at ease. The spacious lobby, adorned with local art and cultural touches, invites you to unwind and embrace the unique Dhaka experience.

Comfortable accommodations

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre offers a range of well-appointed rooms and suites, ensuring that every guest's stay is a comfortable one. From the Standard Rooms to the Presidential Suite, each space exudes modernity and relaxation, boasting state-of-the-art amenities.

They have five different categories of rooms. Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre offers 187 guest rooms including 22 suites with private jacuzzi, from level 04 to 15 and above: with fantastic lake or city views.

Culinary delights

A gastronomic journey awaits guests at the hotel's dining outlets.

Attitude Restaurant

The all-day dining restaurant serves a delectable spread of international and local cuisines. Located on the first floor, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Attitude is a place to relax with family or colleagues, with a choice of well-portioned and favourable dishes designed by a talented team of chefs.

Serving local signature dishes and a delicious selection of international flavours, the restaurant offers extensive a la carte and buffet selections which will suit every taste. Attitude is sure to become a captivating new hotspot for you to unwind with the company of friends and family.

White Lotus

There's no better way to unwind after a day of sightseeing and exploration than with a sip and a snack at our Lobby Bar. Enjoy a freshly baked croissant with coffee, tea or hot chocolate, gourmet sandwiches and delectable cakes with fresh juice.

Shardul Bar & Lounge

An English Pub with live sports broadcasting and pub games. A pleasant English Pub ambience offering a selection of brews, hops, grape beverages, a selection of spirits and an innovative cocktail list, you will also find the best pub grubs, burgers, bar snacks and bites in towns. Or even indulge in a scoop of ice cream!

Wellness and recreation

For those who want to rejuvenate, the hotel features a well-equipped fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool. Staying in shape with a workout at our Gravity fitness club which offers a diverse range of cardiovascular and muscle training equipment to be used at your leisure. Classes including yoga, power step, and aerobics are available to help improve your physical wellness.

Holiday Spa & Unisex Salon

Our luxurious haven offers a symphony of soothing treatments, rejuvenating facials, and expert massages, ensuring you escape the daily hustle and find tranquillity. Our skilled therapists and opulent surroundings unite to craft an unforgettable oasis where serenity and self-care blend harmoniously, leaving you refreshed, renewed, and reinvigorated. The Spa is on the 16th level of the Holiday Inn Building.

Meetings and events

Discover the art of perfect meetings and events in the heart of Dhaka, close to the business district. Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre's facilities cater for every kind of social and corporate function. The Business Centre, located on the second floor, offers a full range of business and communications services.

Intimate and medium-scale venues are fully equipped with advanced lighting and audio-visual capabilities. A choice of four meeting venues is flooded with natural light to spark imagination during even the most intensive business sessions.

Dedicated meeting and event coordinators ensure every element flows seamlessly, from VIP welcome gifts and the ideal music, themed decor and entertainment to innovative catering options and impeccable service to enrich the experience. We have a total of 4268.56 sf of meeting space with a capacity of 20–140 people.

Warm and attentive service

The hotel's staff takes pride in their warm and attentive service. They go above and beyond to ensure that guests have a memorable and comfortable stay. Their local knowledge can assist in planning activities in Dhaka.

Sustainable practices

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is committed to sustainable practices, with initiatives focused on reducing its environmental footprint and giving back to the community. Guests can feel good about supporting a hotel that cares for the environment.

Location, local area excursions

The Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is in the prominent City Centre business sector of Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital. The hotel is located right next to the Hatirjheel Lake and is near the Government Offices as well as other historic sites such as Dhakeshwari Temple, Lalbagh Fort, Khan Mohammad Mridha's Mosque, Armenian Church, Star Mosque, Ahsan Manzil Museum, Sadarghat River Port, and others. Nearby is the famous shopping mall Bashundhora, where you can get anything, you need daily.

Address: 23 Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Sharani, Tejgaon, Dhaka-1208 Bangladesh, T +880 9638 555 666 | F +880 28 17 0428