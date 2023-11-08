Hate the crowds? Here are 5 of Thailand's hidden island gems

As one of the more frequently visited nations globally, Thailand has become a tourism destination on the desire list of numerous travellers. Millions of people visit its beaches because of the serene combination of smooth and powdery sand, clear water, magnificent scenery, flavourful cuisine, and welcoming locals. But, as more and more people visit every year, some of its beaches are starting to grow crowded. So, to help you plan a fantastic holiday, here is a list of some of the must-visit islands in Thailand.

Photo: Collected / Ricardo Flores

Koh Kradan

Koh Kradan, an island in the southern Andaman Sea, is a picture-perfect getaway. This 4 km-long island is bordered by an unspoiled coral reef with abundant aquatic life. Thus, it is a brilliant place to go snorkelling with clear water, white sandy beach, and excellent visibility. In fact, taking a kayaking trip around the island is a great opportunity to see it up close and personal.

Moreover, about 90 per cent of the island is set aside as a conservation area since it is a part of Hat Chao Mai National Park. To visit Koh Kradan, you can choose the subway, airplane, boat, train, bus, or ferry from Bangkok to get a direct trip to this underrated island.

Photo: Collected / Miltiadis Fragkidis

Phuket

The biggest island in Thailand, Phuket is famous for its entertaining activities and attractions. Despite being more expensive than other areas, its sceneries are worthwhile. If you want to mingle with other tourists, go shopping, enjoy tasty street cuisine, and experience Phuket's legendary nightlife, Patong is the place to go. On the other hand, Surin Beach and Kata Noi Beach are where you should go if you are looking for a more relaxed, island vibe.

Day trips to Phuket can be packed with cultural experiences, with sights like the Big Buddha and Phuket Old Town. Besides, Phuket has a wide variety of kid-friendly activities, from the Phuket FantaSea amusement park to the Phuket Trickeye Museum.

Photo: Collected / Yoav Aziz

Koh Chang

Most visitors to Thailand skip this island, despite it being the third biggest island in the nation. However, Koh Chang is not as crowded as the other well-known islands and has a huge degree of local character, with some of the nicest locals. Its empty beaches and relaxed atmosphere are major attractions for unwinding. Regular evening activities here include beachside fire shows and reggae music at beachside restaurants. Snorkelling and island hopping to the nearby islands of Koh Kood, Koh Mak, and Koh Wai are also among popular pastimes.

From Bangkok, Koh Chang is easily accessible by bus, taxi, or even an hour-long flight, after which, you may take a ferry to reach the island.

Photo: Collected / Kla Aphimuk

Koh Lipe

With sand that crushes under your toes and crystal water that cools your skin, Koh Lipe has been called the Maldives of Thailand. There is a well-trodden path on the island that ascends to an impressive waterfall and a stunning vantage point across Koh Lipe, from which, one can choose to dive. Around the island, there are several great spots for snorkelling. Koh Lipe's beautiful shoreline may also be explored by kayak with your travel partners. Moreover, you may also spend some tranquil time on the quieter Koh Adang, which is just a 10-minute boat trip away, where jungle hiking is an enjoyable activity.

In the dry season, you may take a boat from Langkawi, Malaysia, to the Thai island of Koh Lipe. During monsoon, the only way to reach Koh Lipe is via ferry from Pak Bara Pier on the southern Thai mainland.

Photo: Collected / Miltiadis Fragkidis

Koh Phi Phi

Because of its reputation as "one of the world's most beautiful islands," Koh Phi Phi draws numerous visitors every year. The Phi Phi viewpoint is a breath-taking sight of the curving twin bays, as beautiful silver beaches and pure blue sea await beachgoers. Bringing your photography skills here is a must since the scenery is magnificent. For activities, snorkelling or diving is a must. Additionally, daredevils may attempt rock climbing, which offers its own set of wonderful vistas.

There is no shortage of places to stay, from hostels to 5-star resorts. Nevertheless, it is important to know and confirm the boat schedules from Phuket well in advance since the trip from there to Koh Phi Phi takes around 45 minutes by boat and these trips are usually very busy.