Chasing Serenity and Stunning Shots

Rangamati Diaries

Picture this: a Dhaka-based writer, a senior photographer, and a young, enthusiastic cinematographer together forming a trio of urban explorers, embarking on a journey fuelled by curiosity and a shared passion for storytelling. Our destination? The enchanting and somewhat mystical land of Rangamati — the place where nature's untamed beauty unfolds in stark contrast to the manicured chaos of Dhaka's concrete jungle. Our mission? To capture the essence of Rangamati — a land where nature flaunts its raw beauty.

Our journey began with a classic overnight bus ride — a bumpy, jolting affair that ensured our sleep was elusive. As dawn broke, we found ourselves squinting at the first light in Rangamati, bleary-eyed yet strangely invigorated. Slogging into a CNG auto rickshaw, we checked into our hotel to get some much-needed 2-hour shut-eye.

First stop: the magnificent Kaptai Lake. It lay before us, vast and serene, its surface reflecting the hues of the morning sky like a gigantic, still mirror. The sheer magnitude of the lake, juxtaposed against the lush greenery and rolling hills, such a serene beauty of the lake was a sight for sore eyes (quite literally, given our lack of sleep). It's as if the lake was a giant, tranquil battery, and we were smartphones on 1 percent battery life, desperately plugging into its serene energy.

Our path led us next to a monastery. Mode of transport? A boat ride. At the end of the ride, as we proceeded to pay, the operator declined to take any payment. Perplexed by the odd outcome, I inquired, "Why the kind gesture?" The humble individual replied by saying, "An elder in the area has fallen sick; his family members have paid off the boat fare for anyone who wishes to cross for the entire day in good faith."

The city boy in me could not fathom what he heard but as I slowly let it sink in, I began to feel a sense of a caring community that was thriving in Rangamati. Something that I have experienced for the very first time.

With my renewed perspective, I carried on along with my colleagues to the monastery, a sanctuary of peace where time seemed to stand still. Here, amidst the gentle chants and the soft rustling of monastic robes, we found an almost otherworldly calmness. The monks, with their placid demeanors and kind eyes, moved about with a grace that seemed to echo the calmness of their surroundings. Their serene smiles and the quietude of the monastery were a balm to our sleep-deprived souls. As we traversed through Rangamati, every view seemed like a postcard come to life.

The thing about doing what you love — it rarely feels like work. Throughout the day, despite the lack of sleep and the non-stop pace of our itinerary, a sense of exhaustion never quite settled upon us. Despite the sleepless journey and the non-stop schedule, none of us felt the exhaustion you would typically associate with such a hectic day. The beauty of Rangamati energised us more effectively than the strongest Dhaka coffee could ever hope to.

As we wrapped up our day, with our hearts full and camera memory cards fuller, I realised something. Rangamati is more than simply a place to visit; it serves as a reminder of how wonderfully energising and therapeutic nature can be despite having no sleep!

So, my dear readers, visit Rangamati if you ever get bored of the bustle of Dhaka. It's more than simply a change of scenery—it's a spiritual renewal, a visual feast, and evidence that disconnecting from technology and embracing the embrace of nature might occasionally be the greatest way to refuel.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed / K Tanzeel Zaman