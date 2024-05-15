7 monsoon travel spots in Asia you will regret missing!

Monsoon is the season of romance, a time when the rain-kissed surroundings fill our weary souls with exuberant energy. If you are a nature admirer and a traveller at heart, this is one of the best times to explore Asia. Countless spots become more attractive during the rainy season, so, with some prior planning, you can make the best of the holiday season ahead.

Here, are the 7 best monsoon travelling destinations in Asia to add to your bucket list.

Photo: Collected / Levi T. / Unsplash

Sumatra, Indonesia

A walk in the pouring rain of Sumatra is pure bliss. Get yourself a "monsoon therapy" with its lush green trees, vivacious jungle, and cascading waterfalls. As the largest island of Indonesia, the place offers a breath-taking travelling opportunity. The refreshing rain doubles the amusement of hiking, trekking, and sightseeing.

Your adventure travels must include Lake Toba. It's an exhilarating sight to view the monsoon shower accentuating the emerald green grass and trees along with the translucent streams and fountains.

If you are a nature and animal lover, jungle trekking at Bukit Lawang is a must. Get the ultimate rainforest experience as you walk across the densely grown trees and spot adorable orangutans.

Photo: Collected / Florian Hahn / Unsplash

Tonle Sap, Cambodia

Do you love boat rides? If so, embark on the thrilling journey of Tonle Sap Lake in Cambodia, the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia. The enormous water body, vivacious greenery, and nearby simplistic floating village life make it an iconic site to explore life.

During the rainy season, rainwater overflows the Mekong River, which reverses the flow of Tonle Sap and swells up five times its usual size. Gliding across the rhythms of ebbing flows lets you peek into the lake's diverse ecosystem. It is blanketed by stringent plains and animated forests.

The homesteads and structures on the side lanes are firmly built on stilts. They remain firm amidst the water flow and account for no threat to these lakeside homes, churches, and restaurants. So, witnessing life around the shores is sure to heighten your perspective on life.

Photo: Collected / jaikishan patel / Unsplash

Munnar Hill Station, India

Sometimes all you need is an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. That's when a trip to the Munnar Hill Station in India would be the perfect choice! Monsoon elevates the romantic charm of this picturesque landscape. The earthy fragrance, vigorous tea plantation, cascading waterfalls, and mystical landscapes encapsulate Munnar's true beauty.

Munnar offers a sprawling view of the horizon of tea plantations. It is a real treat to see clouds assembling to shower and bring out the green hues of the tea leaves. You can take a breath of fresh air at the gorgeous Attukal Waterfalls, Lakkam Waterfalls, and Cheeyappara Waterfalls.

Besides, there are thrilling activities for adventure lovers. River rafting and paragliding over the misty valleys will take your breath away!

Apart from that, trekking through the rain-bathed forests will soothe your heart and soul.

Photo: Collected / Simon English / Unsplash

Annapurna Circuit, Nepal

This popular trekking route is world-renowned for its exquisite and verdant trail. It starts from Beshi Bahar and trails up to circle the Annapurna Massif. The monsoon rain transforms this barren landscape into vibrant greenery and a majestic atmosphere.

Although it's a 15-to-20-day trek, there are lodges in between that make the hike all the more convenient. Trailing up the diversity of landscapes will let you encounter lowland farming areas, dense forests, terraced fields, and high mountain deserts.

The Annapurna Circuit is less vulnerable to landslides due to its geographical positioning, especially in the north around the Mustang region. It rains mostly during the night which enables you to stay dry and active during the day.

Photo: Collected / Simon Wiedensohler / Unsplash

Cameron Highlands, Malaysia

Located at the Northwestern tip of Pahang, Cameron Highlands is one of the most sought-after hill stations. The majestic beauty of the place peaks the green vibrancy during monsoon.

The mesmerising tea plantations of Cameron Highland are sure to elevate your wonders. Boh Plantation is one such prominent tea plantation that produces high-quality tea. There's a Mossy Forest that provides a surreal view of the green moss covering the ground, boulders, and trees.

If you are a hiking enthusiast, you must trek to Gunung Brinchang, the highest peak in the area.

Photo: Collected / Marek Piwnicki / Unsplash

Yakushima Island, Japan

If you are fascinated by the ancient natural treasuries, you must visit this place. You can see some of the oldest living trees, more than 1000 years old, which are called "Yakusugi". Besides, the island's cedar forest dates back to the feudal age and is currently a world heritage site. Their supreme beauty will teleport you to a bygone era.

If you are stressed, indulge in the splendour of Okonaki Falls, a roaring, 88-meter waterfall on Yakushima Island. It encapsulates the rhythm of the island. Besides, as you further explore, brace yourself to adore the turtle nesting sites during the monsoon months.

Ratargul Swamp, Bangladesh

Sylhet's Ratargul Swamp is one of the prominent freshwater marshland forests that you cannot miss. It is situated near river Goain and linked with the Chengir Khal in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet.

Monsoon is the best time to experience the Ratargul Swamp. As the shower swells the natural water body, it enables travellers to navigate across its wonders. Curtained by the meandering exuberance of Koroch and Hizal Tree, the calm boat rowing offers a mystical experience.

Ratargul Swamp features a diverse ranging wildlife species of birds, snakes, monkeys, lizards, and insects. The submerged tree is a marvellous sight visited by travellers across the world. The transparent water bodies allow a view of the bottom-most layer.