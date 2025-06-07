DSCC claims 100% removal of sacrificial waste in 8 hours

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has claimed it successfully removed 100 percent of sacrificial animal waste from all 75 wards under its jurisdiction within just eight hours of launching its official waste management operation.

According to DSCC Public Relations Officer Russell Rahman, the cleanup campaign began at 1:45pm, following its formal inauguration by Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan. By 9:30pm, all sacrificial waste from Eid-ul-Azha had been cleared from every ward -- well within the 12-hour target window previously set by the city corporation.

"This year, approximately 133,317 animals were sacrificed across DSCC's 75 wards. The waste was initially transferred to secondary stations, from where it is being transported to the Matuail Sanitary Landfill via dump trucks," Rahman said.

So far, around 12,000 metric tonnes of waste have been deposited at the landfill, out of an estimated total of 30,000 metric tonnes expected during this Eid season.

To execute the large-scale operation, over 10,000 personnel were deployed in the field. The effort was supported by 207 dump trucks, 44 compactors, 39 container carriers, 16 payloaders, and a total of 2,079 vehicles operating across all wards.

Additionally, DSCC distributed approximately 45 tonnes of bleaching powder, 207 five-litre gallons of Savlon disinfectant, and 140,000 biodegradable bags to residents to ensure hygienic disposal and containment of waste.

Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia thanked all sanitation workers and waste management staff for their dedication and hard work. He also expressed gratitude to residents for their cooperation, which he said played a crucial role in the timely cleanup.

DSCC also confirmed it is fully prepared to handle waste disposal on the second and third days of Eid, as more animal sacrifices are expected.