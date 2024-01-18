5 most beautiful hot springs in the world

Hot springs are one of the most beautiful gifts of nature, where you can calm your senses and drink in the picturesque outlook which seamlessly couples with it. Therapeutic and relaxing — these mineral rich waters have been gracing many travel locations around the world with its marvellous presence.

Here are 5 most beautiful hot springs for you to revel in its magnificence to your heart's content.

Photo: Collected / Juliia Abramova / Unsplash

Pamukkale, Turkey

The 17-tiered hot springs situated in Pamukkale National Park, offers a view like no other, which earned itself a place in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. With crystalline cerulean waters accentuated by ivory limestone terraces, it has attracted many visitors, even the likes of Queen Cleopatra. Overlooking the city of Denizli, the mountain ranges along the springs offer tranquillity and healing, forming an ethereal panorama.

A six-hour drive towards the south of Istanbul or boarding a cruise ship from Kusadasi in the city of Denizli will take you to nature's wonderful creation. For its previous damage to the terraces by visitors, the usage of shoes is prohibited when climbing them.

Photo: Collected / F D/ Unsplash

Blue Lagoon, Iceland

This man-made hot spring is situated in the Reykjanes Peninsula, in southwest Iceland, perhaps the most famous of its contemporaries in the world. Its milky-blue waters interposed by black lava rock covered in moss (even more magical if visited in evenings to see the Midnight Sun in summer and the Northern Lights in autumn) along the distant mountains forms an otherworldly visual. With spa services present there, the billowing steam of the spring ensures a much-needed luxury that one must experience.

A 50-minute drive from the capital of Reykjavik or a 20-minute one from Keflavik Airport will lead you to this heaven on earth. A pre-booking is needed to visit the spring because of high demand.

Photo: Collected / J. Balla Photography / Unsplash

Termas Geometricas, Chile

It is located in the deepest part of Villarrica National Park near the city of Pucon, and the string of 60 springs is connected to various pools and through crimson walkways in the spa's Japanese style architecture. The tropical environment of the park, which includes lush greenery, rivers, waterfalls and lakes alongside the architecture, is a rare scenery to be admired. The topography is nothing short of stunning, making the visit all the more enjoyable while taking a dip in temperate waters.

A drive from Pucon to the area is the easiest to avail, which will take you to the unfiltered natural beauty residing amid the springs.

Photo: Collected / Jo San Diego / Unsplash

Chena Hot Springs, USA

The natural hot spring is located 60 miles to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska coupled with its own resort. It displays the perfect emulsion of steamy water and ice-laden winter scenery, magnifying the outlook to its truest Alaskan beauty. A visit in-between the late summer to following spring season will grant the opportunity to view the dancing Northern Lights, from the comfort of the alleviating water of the spring.

The resort, other than forming several pools from the spring for better access to the water, also garners their own year-round Aurora Ice Museum and the onsite Ice Bar for recreation.

Photo: Collected / Ren Ran / Unsplash

Huanglong National Park, China

The 5-mile long Huanglong Valley, located in the northwest of Sichuan province is another UNESCO World Heritage Site on this list, as a part of Minahan Mountains which houses several sights, including a hot spring. The hot spring is not open to the public, and can only be viewed from the top of the valley, accompanied by snow-clad mountains, ponds surrounded by limestone formations, waterfalls and caves circled by deep forests. The ponds' waters bear an unlikely characteristic where they flow in every colour of the rainbow, creating a feast for the eyes.

The park sits at a really high altitude so a slow walking tour is suggested, as well as seeking help if you were to have trouble breathing due to the altitude. A one-hour bus ride from Jiuzhai Huanglong Airport or a car ride are the best options to reach the park.