127,198 Bangladeshis can perform hajj in 2025: HAAB

A total of 127,198 Bangladeshis will be able to perform Hajj in 2025, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim said today.

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will sign a bilateral hajj agreement in January next year in this regard, said the HAAB president.

The government will later decide how many of the total 1.27 lakh intended hajis will perform hajj under the government hajj management and how many will perform hajj under the private hajj management, Taslim also said.

The religious affairs ministry and HAAB will later announce a hajj package to perform hajj under the private and public hajj management.

A total of 85,112 Bangladeshis performed hajj this year although Saudi Arabia granted a total of 1.27 lakh hajj quota for Bangladesh.

Of the total 85,112 Bangladeshis, 4,482 people performed hajj under the government hajj management while 80,630 performed hajj under the private hajj management, according to statistics from the Hajj Office at Dhaka's Ashkona.