10 photogenic places to visit in Asia to blow up your Instagram

With its enriched history, diverse culture, and beautiful landscapes, Asia has beckoned tourists for ages. As the largest continent in the world, it offers a range of sonic and visual experiences. Each destination voices its own special story, reflecting captivating tales of ancient civilisations, gentle whispers of nature, and the loud rhythms of modern life.

If you are someone with a passion for photography, be you a novice or an expert, bring out your camera with you, as we have prepared a list of 10 camera-friendly places to visit in Asia so you can get your dream shots.

Photo: Collected / Ferhat Deniz Fors /Unsplash

Raja Ampat Islands, Indonesia

You can call this heaven on earth because it boasts jungle-covered peaks, white-sand beaches, hidden lagoons, and mushroom-shaped islets. The cerulean underwater contains rich coral reefs and diverse marine life, having a treasure trove of 75 per cent of the coral species in the world.

For a unique and euphoric experience, this place must surely be on your list for capturing spectacular images.

Photo: Collected / Araix Rand /Unsplash

Jaipur, India

While discussing India, our travels are restricted to its most known cities, Mumbai or New Delhi. We rarely think of the beautiful capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur, also known as Pink City. The reason the city will appear striking to you is because its sprawling palaces and buildings are bricked with red and pink sandstone, exuding opulence. Jaipur also contains lush green hills and blissful lakes, harmonious with the city's outlook.

Photo: Collected / Patrick Pellegrini /Unsplash

Hoi An, Vietnam

A coastal city co-existing with Thu Bon Rover, housing the famous Ancient Town at its heart and several canals, Hoi An is something of a wonder. The town is inviting with its charm, having yellow buildings, craft villages, bustling markets, and Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, and French colonial architecture, which display an entwining of rich heritage.

You will be elated while strolling through the streets at night, when the city is coloured with lanterns, lending an exotic flair. The presence of wooden shops, old temples, and colourful, narrow Vietnamese-style "tube houses" makes it all more exciting for the camera to work overtime. A visit to Hoi An will leave you with an extraordinary portfolio of its daytime and nightlife beauty.

Photo: Collected / JJ Ying /Unsplash

Mount Fuji, Japan

When anyone mentions Japan, the first thing that comes to mind is the iconic Mount Fuji. The stratovolcano stands with pride, positioned on the island of Honshu. The topography it paints is very gripping because of the elegantly placed snow cap on its crown and near-perfect symmetrical cone structure, with the Fuji Five Lakes splayed at its foot. All of these attributes make it a revered symbol of the Land of the Rising Sun.

You can visit the Fuji Five Lakes by hiring a boat to flawlessly capture this natural spectacle while revelling in its splendour. Rest assured, the array of images that will come out of it will be awe-inspiring.

Photo: Collected / AR /Unsplash

Ko Tao, Thailand

Ko Tao is inked with beautiful laid-back beaches, bays, and mind-blowing scenery, enough to fill you with excitement. The tropical paradise is also enriched with a wide diversity of marine life underwater; the myriad of hues will surely instil a sense of joy within you.

If you take a trek on the nearby hills, guided by the viewpoints, the reward will be a stunning view of the ocean, coastline, lush greenery, and aquatic animals if you are adventurous enough for a deep dive.

Photo: Collected / Maren Wilczek /Unsplash

Jiufen, Taiwan

A small mountainous village situated in the east of Taipei, it is safe to call Jiufen a hidden gem. Eye-catching streets and alleys, plenty of traditional tea houses, Japanese architecture, and Taiwanese markets line the entire perimeter of this place.

The moment you enter the village, you will realise Jiufen Old Street and A-Mei Tea House are at the centre of attraction in Jiufen, and rightfully so, for their amazing camera-friendly visuals.

A stroll through the streets in the evening, as the lanterns are aglow, will create an unparalleled ambience for your camera to capture fond, memorable pictures. What's more, you can also have a view of the Pacific Ocean from the village, so you can take more of them.

Photo: Collected / sina drakhshani /Unsplash

Isfahan, Iran

Isfahan's beautiful mosques, bridges, and palaces make it one of the best destinations for shutterbugs to visit. Located in western Iran, it showcases the seamless blend of Persian culture and Islamic architecture, not to mention the tree-lined boulevards and gardens with them. The alluring charm of history and art the place emanates is magical and curious, enough to set you off in the pursuit of taking photos.

While you are walking through Imam Square, boarding the Si-o-se-pol Bridge, or entering Masjed-e-Jame, prepare yourself to be amazed and take pictures of the breath-taking view that will unfold.

Photo: Collected / Brian Kairuz /Unsplash

Petra, Jordan

It is an archaeological marvel where the city is half-built and half-carved into the rock, a perfect blend of ancient Eastern traditions and Hellenistic architecture, and surrounded by mountains forged with passages and gorges. Within the city filled with tombs, temples, and amphitheatres, an exceptional structure named the Treasury stands as a symbol, a testament to Nabatean craftsmanship.

At night, you will encounter candles being lit on the road to the Treasury, the soft glow falling against the rose-red stones that have built themselves over many years. You will not be able to help yourself but capture the simple, spellbinding scene in front of you through the lens, stowing it away as a precious memory.

Photo: Collected / Jean-Pierre Tran /Unsplash

Jinhae, South Korea

Jinhae district hosts the largest Cherry Blossom Festival held in South Korea every year, located south of Seoul. The festival is the perfect place for you to witness as it transforms into a pink paradise and fish out your camera to take shots of the lovely view. The place to look forward to for more swoon-worthy snaps is at Yeojwacheon Stream, as the Romance Bridge is accentuated with trees and canola flowers on the ground.

You can also visit the Jinhae Tower for a captivating and tranquil cityscape, overlooking modern architecture and cherry blossom colonies, to keep the view locked away on camera as something to reminisce about.

Photo: Collected / Colton Jones /Unsplash

Siem Reap, Cambodia

North-western Cambodia houses a culturally diverse and vibrant city — Siem Reap — placed under the province of the same name. Other than the famous Angkor Wat temples, it also displays cultural and fishing villages, museums, souvenirs and handicraft shops, silk farms, a bird sanctuary, and French colonial and Chinese-style architecture, making it an ideal destination for capturing stunning pictures. The appeal of the city rests in the fact that its every nook and cranny is photography-worthy.

So, while you are treading through the Angkor Wat temples, visiting the raptors, or braving the Brave Pub Street, pull out your camera and save your best shots to savour the memory later.