Tired of swiping? Let AI find your soulmate!

With technology playing an increasingly important role in our lives now, it comes as no shock that it is also changing the way we approach dating. We no longer rely on random encounters at coffee shops or friends playing matchmaker for us. Now, we are part of a society in which AI matchmaking and virtual connections are changing the way we seek romantic relationships.

AI uses machine learning algorithms to constantly gather information about a user's preferences by analysing their interactions with the app. This may be as basic as the profiles they choose to match with or as detailed as studying the conversations they have and their reactions to various ways of communicating.

For example, if a person consistently interacts with profiles of individuals who like outdoor activities and value deep conversations, the AI will take note of these behaviours and begin recommending profiles that match these qualities. As the AI accumulates more data, it improves its ability to find matches that align with a user's preferences and personality over time.

In addition to the solid data, AI is also being trained to recognise emotional patterns in dialogues. Certain AI systems are developed to examine text conversations for the purpose of grasping the emotional aspects, communication patterns, and interaction levels among users. This enables the platform to anticipate the compatibility of two individuals by evaluating the alignment of their communication styles. This emotional intelligence is a major breakthrough in matchmaking, as it prioritises real-time interactions over static profile information when finding matches.

Certain dating apps use Natural Language Processing (NLP) to assess the feelings conveyed by the words. The AI will make a mental note if the interaction is natural and both participants are enthusiastic and positive. However, if the communication seems awkward or one-sided, the system acknowledges the absence of a connection and refrains from recommending similar matches later on.

AI-based matchmaking offers a major advantage by decreasing the sensation of "dating fatigue." Numerous users of conventional dating apps often feel stressed by the constant swiping and empty conversations. AI reduces the uncertainty and improves the chances of users connecting with someone they truly resonate with by providing more accurate matches.

Sadia Alam, a 26-year-old corporate employee, personally experienced this as she has been using dating apps for some time. "In the past, I was always swiping and conversing with people I didn't genuinely connect with. However, the app now takes care of that aspect for me. I am finally connecting with people who understand me, and now, I feel like being on dating apps is not that bad actually" shared Sadia.

Thanks to these improvements, dating apps could eventually provide users with an experience similar to the instinctive nature of human matchmaking, transforming online dating into a more personal and efficient process. With the improvement of artificial intelligence in predicting successful relationships, users can expect to come across more enduring and substantial connections developed online.