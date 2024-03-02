Should you post your relationship milestones on social media?

Without a doubt, social media has become a crucial part of our lives. It is how we stay relevant; it is how we convey our stories to the world. So, sharing our milestones on social media has somewhat become the norm, particularly when it comes to relationships. In essence, it acts as a stamp that legitimises relationships these days.

We feel validated when our partner shows us off to their network and broadcasts our feelings to the world. The question remains, should you really be sharing relationship milestones online? The truth is, behind the momentary rush of dopamine and picture-perfect moments is a complex web of pros and cons.

PROS

Celebrating love

First and foremost, social media gives us the power to celebrate our special connection with friends and family. Posting about our significant others and significant events such as anniversaries, engagements, etc. and keeping our network in the loop really does create a sense of celebration. Getting their support is the cherry on top.

Documenting memories

Social media has made it infinitely easier for us to store digital archives of our most memorable moments. Posting our milestones online is not just for others but for us as well. We get to relive these memories and tap into feelings of love and joy whenever we please. We also get to keep memories of any milestones of our love stories.

Validation

Obviously, the biggest perk is the validation we receive from our network. We want our love to feel grand and there is nothing wrong with that. Getting likes and comments on our Facebook and Instagram posts does just that. It adds an extra layer of affirmation which in return motivates us to work on our relationship even further and make it stronger. Funny how that works but it is true.

CONS

Privacy Concerns

One of the most significant drawbacks of publicising relationship milestones online is the privacy concerns related to it. We are literally putting ourselves out there for the world to see which can leave us open to scrutiny, judgment, and even exploitation. Moreover, oversharing can blur the boundaries between public and private spheres, leaving couples vulnerable to unwanted attention or intrusion.

Setting unrealistic expectations

Once you put your "ideal" love life online, it can bring a lot of pressure to you and your relationship. Naturally, you would want to one-up your previous milestones. Make things more special. Make milestones grander. Your partner will also expect you to keep up with this and once you start you cannot really stop.

Diluting the bond

Perhaps the most heart-breaking drawback of posting relationship milestones online is that over time it takes precedence over the actual relationship. We become too obsessed with the validation that we receive online and put all of our time, energy, and focus into the version of our relationship that exists on social media and not the actual relationship.