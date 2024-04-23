Ways to help birds beat the summer heat

Just as much as the summer heat exhausts us, our feathered friends are just as tired too. The scorching heatwave has made daily life even harder than it already is, and has also left a few of us wondering as to how we could possibly help birds beat the heat.

Amid this tiresome weather, here are a few short and simple ways you can make a bird's life much easier!

To start, the best and easiest way to aid birds is by providing them with water. Birds will be immensely thankful for your short and simple act of kindness.

You can add a bowl of water outside of your balcony or home, or you could do it while you are outside at a park. Providing birds with a small amount of food such as bread or seeds is also a great way to help them stay full and energiseSd in the merciless heat.

Provide birds with shade — this can be done in many ways, either by using small plants or creating a small nest using objects and branches for the birds to rest in. Creating a nest box for birds is also a perfect way to shelter them from the immense summer heat, where they can settle down, relax and protect themselves.

If you own a pet cat or dog, try to keep them away from the birds, as this will protect them from predation. Creating a safe, quiet space for birds is an easy and effective way to help them out in the harsh summer weather.

Providing birds with fresh resources, shade and a safe space to nestle in will certainly help them to get away from the boiling heat. The summertime is tough for us all, so let us do all we can to make life easier for the creatures around us.