US-Bangla starts direct flight from Dhaka to Jeddah

US-Bangla Airlines has started direct flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan announced the inauguration of Dhaka-Jeddah flight at a Dhaka hotel today.

Initially, US-Bangla Airlines will operate one flight each day of the week on this route with 436-seat Airbus 330-300.

The flight will depart from Dhaka daily at 5:15pm for Jeddah and land in Jeddah at 9:10pm local time. It will again leave from Jeddah at 11:10pm and land at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:55am.

However, todays flight departed at 5:35pm with full passengers.

Air Commodore Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury, also chairman Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, managing director of US-Bangla Airlines, and various government officials were present at the opening ceremony.

Senior officials of non-governmental organisations, ATAB, TOAB, HAAB officials, journalists of various media outlets and officials of US-Bangla Airlines were also present.