US-Bangla starts direct flight from Dhaka to Jeddah
US-Bangla Airlines has started direct flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan announced the inauguration of Dhaka-Jeddah flight at a Dhaka hotel today.
Initially, US-Bangla Airlines will operate one flight each day of the week on this route with 436-seat Airbus 330-300.
The flight will depart from Dhaka daily at 5:15pm for Jeddah and land in Jeddah at 9:10pm local time. It will again leave from Jeddah at 11:10pm and land at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:55am.
However, todays flight departed at 5:35pm with full passengers.
Air Commodore Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury, also chairman Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, managing director of US-Bangla Airlines, and various government officials were present at the opening ceremony.
Senior officials of non-governmental organisations, ATAB, TOAB, HAAB officials, journalists of various media outlets and officials of US-Bangla Airlines were also present.
