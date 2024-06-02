Tarot: Our life stories on cards

From the complex overarching archetypes at play to the mundane acts of life — tarot illustrates it all through the use of imagery, colours, symbols, and even numbers. This acts as a mirror to the psyche, which then shows us the stories of our lives. A tarot reading enables us to get an objective and unbiased view and through interpreting these stories, we can consider our motivations, impulses, and even our subconscious blocks.

Here, we explore how tarot can be a powerful form of self-care, guiding us through its images and timeless symbolism to find clarity, connection, and renewal.

Validation

Tarot helps us validate our own experiences. Most readings will not tell you anything you do not know already. You may be stuck in a dead-end job, if you do a reading and you pull the Nine of Swords, you will know that this job is causing you much undue stress and anxiety.

Seeing the haunting images can show what you already need to know — that this job is causing you to be on the brink of a mental breakdown. What you do with the information is up to you, but first, your feelings will be validated.

Shows us that our feelings are transient

As we pull cards regularly, we can understand that our feelings are transient. They will pass and nothing lasts forever. Everything is a phase and hope lies beyond what is happening now.

Just like the Wheel of Fortune shows us in the tarot, we are always moving. Even if we feel like we are going around in circles, we can always change our response and direction.

Helps us tune in to the bigger themes in our life

We stay plugged into our smartphones and laptops, and often forget the bigger picture of our lives. Such as what our core values are, or how to live purposefully. The symbols in the tarot help connect us to something much bigger than ourselves.

Shows us that we experience the same things

Often those who have been through severely traumatic experiences can feel alone and as though no one else can understand their pain. The tarot helps us realise that all of us go through the same experiences. It helps us empathise and relate with one another and even with ourselves.

Space for reflection

Our modern lives leave little room for personal reflection. Tarot provides us with the much- needed "me time", to clear our minds and to connect to our higher selves.

The practice of meditation and journaling with the tarot can provide more insights than even therapy sometimes. Thus bringing awareness to what needs to change.

Connects us to our intuition

The images in the tarot are drawn from symbols within the collective unconscious. Even those with no knowledge of tarot can connect to the storytelling abilities of the cards through the subconscious mind. In moments of confusion, tarot cards bring us clarity by helping us connect to the deep wisdom of our own intuition.

Shows us where the medicine is

Even the scariest and most terrifying cards offer guidance on navigating the darkness. The Tower may tell us that everything as we know it is being destroyed, but that something beautiful will be reborn in its place.

The Devil reveals our own shadows and shows us that we are not slaves to our impulses. Some readers may use tarot to predict doom and gloom, which are perhaps unavoidable acts of life. But it is within that, that we find the medicine and cure.

If this has you convinced that tarot is the self-care tool for you, here are some tips to get you started.

Find the deck that calls to you

If you are ready to embark on this journey, find a tarot deck that calls to you. Nowadays there are all kinds of decks available, but I would recommend starting with the Rider Waite, which is the easiest to read. You can consult a guidebook and search for meanings online to start with and then as you build a relationship with the cards, use your personal meanings.

Do a daily draw

Many of us do not have the time for long drawn-out morning routines, but a daily draw can be a practice that helps to centre and ground you. Every morning, take a few deep breaths and pull a card for the energy of the day. Jot down any thoughts or keywords and see how this reflective practice transforms your daily activities.

Meditate and journal with the tarot cards

For times when a short daily draw is not enough, give yourself the gift of a long session with the cards by meditating and journaling with the cards. Welcome any new insights and perspectives and allow yourself to experience the cards rather than intellectualising them.

Embody the energies in the card

Sometimes when we feel depleted and need to restore, the tarot cards can serve as inspiration. The Eight of Pentacles always reminds me of the joy of hard work and the Ace of Wands helps me connect to a sense of motivation and vigour. Use any card you want for the energy you want to embody.

Book a reading with a professional

Sometimes, we need a completely unbiased and objective perspective from someone who does not know us. Invest in your spiritual well-being and book a tarot reading with a trusted and ethical reader who is informed and maintains confidentiality. This can really help if you need a safe space and an active listener who will not judge you but will honestly reveal the messages the cards have for you.

Photo: Collected / Unsplash