Swayambhu: Healing through guided music sessions

Music, in its myriad forms, has been a companion to humanity since time immemorial, and its therapeutic effects on the human psyche have been acknowledged across cultures and civilizations. Combining the healing elements of music, breathing techniques and conscious listening, Swayambhu was founded by music practitioner and meditation facilitator Dipti Auroni, who also goes by the name, Parabvrutti.

"Indian classical music has been used for thousands of years to heal people. Similarly, I found solace in music and it helped me to heal, and find peace amidst the chaos. This is how the concept of Swayambhu came to me," says Parabvrutti, explaining the beginning of Swayambhu.

Elaborating on the Sanskrit word, Swayambhu, she adds, "It is the name of an inward journey through the harmony of sound and silence. I was fortunate that I had musician friends who were very supportive and interested in my idea. This is how the four of us collaborated and started our journey together."

Namrata Barman is the vocal powerhouse of Swayambhu, and accompanying Namrata's vocals is the skilled artistry of Lalon Sikder, the guitarist of the group; Rakin Muhtadee Shihab, director of filming at Glitch DHK Limited, adds a rhythmic dimension to Swayambhu's sessions through his tabla.

The harmonious collaboration between the quartet creates an immersive experience that goes beyond mere entertainment, touching the very essence of the emotional well-being of the listeners.

The musical therapy sessions are dedicated to restoring the long-lost balance between the body, mind, and spirit, designed with specific swaras and scales. Healing musical instruments such as the low whistle, lyre harp, tongue drum, Tibetan bowl, mondira, acoustic guitar, tabla-baya and of course, the melody of voice are used in the sessions.

In the frenetic pace of modern life, stress has become an intruder, and its detrimental effects on mental health are well-documented. So, one of the most profound ways in which music heals is by serving as a balm for the restless mind.

According to Parabvrutti, Swayambhu aims to share the art of listening and turning the noise into healing music and believes we offer healing to others by healing ourselves first. This healing happens when we bring back the harmony within us; when we start to recognise that as long as our heart beats, we all are musical beings.

So, what can you expect from the music sessions? Swayambhu goes beyond conventional musical performances by incorporating conscious listening and breathing techniques – such as Nadi Shodhan pranayama or alternate-nostril breathing – into their sessions.

The instruments used in this therapy are tuned in different Indian classical scales that work on high blood pressure, anxiety, fear and depression, and transform any negative thoughts into positive energy for the participants.

The intentional focus on each note and the rhythm encourages listeners to be present in the moment, fostering a mindful connection with the music. Paired with guided breathing exercises, this approach aims to create a holistic healing experience.

Swayambhu has previously performed in different art and photo exhibitions, but they have yet to find a fixed place of their own. In the words of Parabvrutti, Swayambhu is offering floating healing sessions for now.

Essentials –

WhatsApp: +8801712222636

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/swayambhumusic?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Email: [email protected]