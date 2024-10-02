Silent zones in Dhaka: A dream come true or just more noise?

Noise pollution has a long history of negative effects on the general population, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and neurological disorders. Needless to say, Dhaka city folks are constantly suffering in the midst of chaos owing to all the road and car noises.

For that reason, the 'Silent Zone' initiative is a giant leap forward in the fight against these problems. On 1 October, 2024, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advisor to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, initiated the 'Silent Zone' program, with hopes that the problem of noise pollution from relentless traffic vehicle horns would be dealt with in gradual stages.

For horn-free zones, the three-kilometre area around Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was made official. Moreover, in order to reduce noise pollution, the program will start by targeting certain regions, then spread to the whole of Dhaka, and finally, even divisional cities will join in.

In light of such an initiative, we spoke to people of different walks of life around the city to find out what they had to say about this action and their expectations for the future.

This is a great initiative as we, who are aged and get anxious with constant honking of horns, are bothered during morning. Also, the horns are pretty useless during jams as that does not help any car to move since all cars are congested together. — Engr M M Masud Rana, Lead Manager, Grameenphone

This campaign is good and reminds me of the days when I used to live abroad where they had such initiatives. However, in Dhaka, it felt very alien to me because my ears are so used to the noise. If implemented well, it might work out great. However, our attitude and awareness towards horns and road safety still needs work. The problem is not just horns, but also us. — Mohammad Hashim, Entrepreneur

Something like this is a much-needed move for those of us living in Dhaka. But, until drivers are penalised for breaking rules strictly, they will not properly abide by the 'Silent Zone.' So, I think they are not aware enough to understand the necessity of this initiative. — Fabiha Mahjabin Aisharja, Undergraduate Student, North South University

The situation of Dhaka roads is not for the faint of heart. Bikes get on footpaths, people cross roads rapidly and without signalling, and what not. In such cases, not sounding the horns might cause even more hazards. While this idea is good for our ears, it might need more help from the population to be regarded safe. — Nazmul, CNG Driver

I believe this is a step in the right direction. However, simply placing legislation is not enough: the enforcement has to be carried out properly and we, as citizens, should embrace this initiative and follow it willingly. — Nuhash Ahmed Sharif, Business Development Executive, The Prestige Magazine

Some identities have been altered to preserve the anonymity of individuals.