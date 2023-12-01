A purr-fect farewell: Closure of Capawcino Cat Café

Capawcino Cat Café, at Bashundhara R/A, gained immense popularity within a very short time among cat lovers and gourmets alike. This place was more than a café; it was a bridge between the two worlds of humans and cats, fostering connections that transcended language and cultural barriers. As the café prepares to close its doors, the collective sigh of sorrow from cat lovers echoes – each expressing gratitude for the special place Capawcino has held in their hearts.

The announcement of the closure came unexpectedly from the official Facebook page of the café. Ziaur Rahman Shakib, manager of Capawcino Cat Café, explained, "We had a lease of three years for this place. However, we were told to vacate the café, getting less than a one-month notice period from the owner. This is very unfortunate news for our business as well as our customers, who loved our cats and enjoyed the café wholeheartedly."

For cat lovers, it was not just a café; it was a haven where the delicate symphony of purrs and the aroma of coffee created an atmosphere of unparalleled bliss. And regular customers enjoyed the café's hearty meal and vibrant ambience.

"While we say goodbye to Capawcino, we are determined to make sure our cats continue to bring joy to new families. Our cats have been put up for adoption and many of our loyal customers have agreed to take care of them," shared Shakib with a heavy heart as he said goodbye to his feline friends.

The staff of Capawcino were dedicated to the cats and will continue to do so. Shakib informed us that the new owners of the cats have agreed to the terms and conditions and the staff of Capawcino will continue to take updates from them through video calls.

When asked if there's hope of opening the café again, Shakib replied, "Of course! If the circumstances favour us and we get an appropriate place to start our business again, we will certainly open our doors with renewed vigour and zeal."

The culinary offerings at Capawcino were as unique and diverse as the different rescued cats that called the café home – above all, cat lovers found a sense of belonging within the community that gathered around this unique establishment. Capawcino Cat Café became a focal point for a diverse group of individuals bound by a common love for cats.

So, to every cat lover who found solace in the gentle purring of Capawcino's residents, take a moment to reflect on the paw prints that have been etched onto your heart!

As we bid farewell to this extraordinary haven, let us celebrate the joy it brought into our lives and the everlasting bonds forged in the presence of those whiskered wonders. Capawcino may be closing its doors, but the love for cats it ignited will continue to thrive, echoing in the hearts of every visitor who was lucky enough to experience its magic.