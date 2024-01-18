Louis Vuitton unveils ‘Sandwich Bag:’ Yours for just Tk 3 lakh!

Popular singer and Louis Vuitton's newly appointed creative director for men's fashions, Pharrell Williams has unveiled an innovative addition. This accessory, a luxurious version of a classic paper sandwich bag, comes with a hefty price tag of over $3,000 or over Tk 3 lakh!

Crafted from high-quality cowhide, it mirrors the familiar colour of Louis Vuitton's iconic shopping bags. The design of this large clutch bag showcases meticulous folds, featuring the well-known lettering of the fashion house and a distinctive blue fastening mechanism for item security.

Williams' creation is part of a growing trend in the fashion industry, where everyday items are reimagined as luxury goods. This is not the first time the brand has explored such concepts, having previously taken inspiration from commonplace items like checkered plastic laundry bags and a paint can.

After the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, Virgil Abloh passed away in a battle with cancer, this iconic brand chose Pharrell Williams as the new creative director for men's fashions.