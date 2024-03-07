Le Reve launches their Eid Collection 2024 with a grand fashion show

Step into a realm where celebration meets sophistication, where every thread whisper tales of indulgence and joy. The Eid Collection 2024 by Le Reve invites you to immerse yourself in a symphony of colours, patterns, and designs, curated to ignite the spirit of festivity within.

Le Reve's Eid collection has been officially launched, and the grandeur continued at the Eid Fashion Show 2024, hosted at the Grand Ballroom of Aloki Convention Center on Gulshan-Link Road, on 5 March.

At the heart of this collection lies a fusion of tradition and innovation, where the age-old artistry of silk and muslin is reinvented through modern weaving techniques. Behold the transformation of corpus cotton and silk cocoons into a tapestry of elegance, promising a sensory delight like never before.

In the inaugural speech, Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, revealed the journey of creation behind each garment. With a dedication to excellence, she unveiled a new fabric, a silk-viscose blend, crafted to envelop you in the luxury of silk, while embracing you with the cool embrace of viscose, a true testament to Le Reve's commitment to your comfort and style.

The fashion extravaganza unfolds with the Family Collection, a harmonious symphony of matching ensembles designed to unite every member in perfect harmony. From the timeless grace of Eid panjabi and saree to the chic allure of teen panjabi and shalwar kameez, Le Reve presents an ensemble for every generation, ensuring that no celebration is left untouched by the magic of fashion.

Prepare to be spellbound as Fusion Q takes over the fashion trends this Eid, where innovation blends in with tradition. Witness the metamorphosis of classic ethnic pieces into contemporary masterpieces, as women's and teenage party gowns and tunics redefine elegance for the modern celebration.

The subsequent queues showcased tunics with shrugs, kameez, long-sleeve shirts, long tunics, and business casual shirts suitable for casual and semi-ethnic Eid looks. The casual segment included t-shirts, polos, tops, tunics, woven tops, and tunics with capes. The younger members of the family were not overlooked, with casual wear displayed from the exclusive label Nargissus, featuring tops, top-bottom sets, shirts, and kameez.

The men's collection boasted a variety of premium panjabi, koti, and kabli sets. The grand finale featured the Nargissus ethnic collection, showcasing silk, muslin, and party-ready gowns, tunics, and salwar kameez sets.

The show ended with a mouth-watering dinner spread arranged for the guests.

Photo: Courtesy