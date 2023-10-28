ARKA Fashion Week 2023: Miss and Mister Celebrity Bangladesh 2024 announced

In a dazzling display of beauty, talent, and charisma, Sajria Tabassum Proma and Rajiul Islam Shadhin have emerged victorious, earning the prestigious titles of Miss and Mister Celebrity Bangladesh 2024. The pageant competition took place as part of the opening day of ARKA Fashion Week 2023, on 26 October 2023 at Aloki Convention Center.

This dynamic duo is now gearing up to proudly represent Bangladesh on the international stage at Miss and Mister Celebrity International 2024, scheduled to take place in Vietnam. Efa Tabassum and Roni Imran, the Miss and Mister Celebrity winners of 2023 graced the occasion with their presence as they passed the torch to the new titleholders.

With elegance and scrutiny, the esteemed judges' panel carefully handpicked the winners and the 1st and 2nd runners-up from a pool of exceptionally talented participants. Vasha Jahangir and Serajus Salekin Shuvo were announced as the 1st runners-up and Tahmina Anjum Ila and Rafsan Jany emerged as the 2nd runners-up. Other participants were also awarded in different categories namely best hair, skin, smile, and personality.

The panel of judges for this year's contest was composed of prominent figures, which included Mehreen Mahmud, renowned singer of the country, SK Saifur Rahman content consultant, Haal Fashion of Prothom Alo; Afroza Parveen, Head of Operation, Red by Afroza Parveen; Asad Sattar, founder at ARKA Studio; Nibir Adnan Nahid, model and influencer; and Tangia Zaman Methila, Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020, model and actor.

Saifur Rahman said, "I believe the journey of newly crowned Miss and Mister Celebrity Bangladesh has just begun, and the future holds boundless opportunities. As they embark on this remarkable journey, they not only represent beauty but also the talent and the spirit of Bangladesh on the world stage."

In Bangladesh, Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC) holds the license for the Miss and Mister Celebrity Pageant, representing not only Bangladesh, but also India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, and is led by the renowned choreographer and model Azra Mahmood herself.

Azra shared, "AMTC is dedicated to transforming aspiring models into world-class talents and participants of Miss and Mister Celebrity Bangladesh 2024 have come with an excellent educational or professional background. We want to highlight this and discover talents who can make Bangladesh proud on the international stage."

As we eagerly await the Miss and Mister Celebrity International 2024 in Vietnam, the world will be watching as Sajria and Rajiul take their first steps toward global stardom. The spotlight is on them, and they are ready to shine.

