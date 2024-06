People take part in a yoga session at Lodhi gardens on International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi on June 21, 2024. Photo: AFP/Arun SANKAR

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs asana on International Day of Yoga in Srinagar. People from India to USA marked the 10th International Day of Yoga today. Modi said the world sees yoga as a powerful agent for global good as it helps people live in the present without carrying the baggage of the past.

In this handout photograph taken and released on June 21, 2024 by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs asana on International Day of Yoga in Srinagar. Photo: AFP/PIB

A Muslim woman takes part in a yoga session on International Day of Yoga, in Hyderabad on June 21, 2024. Photo: AFP/NOAH SEELAM

People take part in the 22nd annual "Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga" in Times Square, New York City, on June 20, 2024. Photo: AFP/TIMOTHY A CLARY

People take part in the 22nd annual "Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga" in Times Square, New York City, on June 20, 2024. Photo: AFP/TIMOTHY A CLARY

People take part in a yoga session at the Victoria Memorial on International Day of Yoga, in Kolkata on June 21, 2024. Photo: AFP/DIBYANGSHU SARKAR