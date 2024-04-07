Eid as an excuse to reconnect?

We all have that one friend with whom we have lost touch over the years. Or even a friend that we chose to cut off because of a fight or a misunderstanding. And let's not forget about that one family member that we always try to avoid at every family gathering. Whether it's a friend or a family member, why not use Eid as an excuse to catch up? Let bygones be bygones and move forward with a fresh start.

Most of us, if not all of us, spend time on our phones every day and while Eid is a busy occasion for most of us, let's try and take a moment to reconnect with an old friend/family member.

If you are thinking why you should be the one to try and reach out to reconnect, here are a couple of reasons.

Firstly, there is nothing wrong with being the bigger person. It does not matter what the fallout was about, what matters is that your friendship meant something to you and even if you cannot go back to being friends again, at least, you put that friendship first and gave it a shot.

Secondly, IT'S EID! Even if you do not get the response that you hoped for, at least you got to wish your old friend Eid Mubarak.

Some of us may not have plans for Eid at all. Maybe that one phone call to an old friend can change that. You may ask them to drop by your house or go visit them yourself. If not that, maybe you can go grab a cup of coffee together.

It's a win-win situation here. You get to reconnect with an old friend and your Eid is no longer a boring day at home but a fun one with an old friend.

Reconnecting with a family member can be much simpler than with friends. Chances are, there was no actual fallout or misunderstanding. You just chose to ignore them for the differences that you two have. Well, there is nothing wrong with giving it another shot and trying if you can connect with them now. And if that does not work out, at least you tried, and surely it will make someone else in your family happy.

Let's be more optimistic and say there are no misunderstandings. We are all busy in today's world and most of us barely have the time to have proper social interactions. And even if our schedules allow us some time for friends and family, they may not be able to make the time. This makes the Eid holidays a perfect time to catch up and have some fun which we all deserve.

Doesn't matter if it is a friend or a family member, use your Eid holidays to reconnect with someone and make a difference in your Eid and theirs. This is a time of joy, laughter, and love. Let's indulge in the spirit of Eid and celebrate with the ones we love.