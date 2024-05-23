Beat the restaurants at their game! Décor tips for an Instagrammable dining room

Dining rooms are usually the heart of the house. It is where the whole family gather together and enjoy meals and conversations. For that reason, the dining room should be well decorated, modern, and still have your personal touch to it.

The main element of the room is definitely going to be the dining table. While shopping for it, try to find a modern one that will not only look stylish but is also sturdy. You can opt for a table with a plain top and a quirky base featuring a shape or a wooden carving.

To balance the whole décor, for the cushions of the chairs, use bright colours.

Keeping the shades of the cushions in mind, you can add an accent wall to the room with similar or contrasting hues to tie the room together. Muted tones can be a good option to keep to the modern look. A light peach or mint green are colours that can look delightful in dining rooms.

To make the room look more put together and not look like you just put some pieces of furniture together, you can add a modern and funky chandelier on top of the dining table. This will not only add additional lighting to your room but also act as an accent piece.

Chandeliers incorporating different shapes like spheres and hexagons are trending right now and might be the perfect touch to make your dining room look more modern. Adding a uniquely shaped flower vase as a centrepiece will add another accent while bringing a trendy look to the room.

Storage is always important in any room and instead of going for closed storage cabinets, you can consider having open shelves to store cutlery in decorative boxes. That will make it practical and easy to access while adding a modern and clean look to your dining room.

You can get customised boxes with rickshaw art to store the cutleries in. You can also find kettles and tea cups with rickshaw art on them to add a touch of decorative element while still fitting into the dining room and not looking out of place.

To further personalise your space, you can add a hint of pop culture based on your liking. A vintage poster of your favourite band can amp up the room, giving it more character.

You can have a quote or even a magazine cover that you like, printed and framed to hang on the wall. To top it all off, adding some abstract art pieces will help you bring everything together and complete your dining room.

Of course, re-decorating a dining room with so many elements and good quality furniture can be a little heavy on the pocket. Instead of having to compromise on the quality, you can look into EMI options that different furniture stores offer. This will allow you to pay in instalments over some time while keeping to your budget and giving you a more modern dining room for you and your family to enjoy.

