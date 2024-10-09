9 years later and worth the wait? Meet Singapore’s latest eco-friendly giant

The sky is the limit! The adage truly defines Singapore's approach to urban architecture as the city's skyscrapers stretch higher with every new addition. Recently, the Pan Pacific Orchard has won the "World's Best New Tall Building" title by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), an international non-profit organisation headquartered in Chicago, USA.

The operation of the Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel started only recently after 9 long years of construction. The renowned Singapore-based architecture firm, WOHA — which has a reputation for building self-sustainable structures all over the world — designed the building.

Nestled in the middle of a busy shopping area, Orchard Road, the hotel is about 140 metres tall and features a façade of greenery, scraping the sky in a way that piques the interest of every pedestrian walking by.

The hotel has 347 rooms, most of which have balconies facing the adjacent veranda. It also features a 400-seat ballroom, two restaurants, and a rooftop equipped with solar panels. Vertically, the building showcases four unique terraces each of which features a distinct and thematic look — Forest, Beach, Garden, and Clouds!

Singapore's housing rules strictly mandate developers to maintain a proportionate amount of greenery in their buildings. Exceeding expectations, Pan Pacific Orchard has maintained three times the legal requirement of greenery!

At the ground level, the forest terrace was designed to give a rustic look. This is accessible not only by the guests but also by people passing by, who are welcome to explore the view. The Beach Terrace is designed to give a vibe as if you are strolling on a sandy beach. With palm trees and a pool in the middle of the terrace, you will enjoy a serene view even from your room.

This view breath-taking in the evening as the reflection of warm light on the pool's colourless water gives the whole architecture a vibrant look.

The third-level terrace, known as the Garden Terrace, features an indoor garden theme. In addition, there are tables with white shades, which makes this a wonderful place to start your day with a delightful breakfast.

Lastly, the terrace at the top of the building is known as the Cloud Terrace. It is an open but sheltered space that gives anyone a panoramic view of the city. Enjoying this view from your room can give you a euphoric feeling, staring at the city-state of Singapore.