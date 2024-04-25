7 Summer Essentials you must have in your bag

Summer decided to hit us at full speed this year. Most of us are trying to find ways to tackle the heat wave, which is getting worse by the day. Here are 7 things that you should have in your bag to make your summer days a bit more bearable.

The basics

Let's get the basics out of the way first. A small bottle of water and sunscreen should always be in your bag, even if you are just going on a grocery run. The hot and humid weather of Dhaka leaves us feeling dehydrated more often than we may expect and can also be very harsh on the skin, so we must have water with us at all times and ensure we reapply our sunscreen every three hours.

Electrolyte tablets

As mentioned before, water is a must-have in our bags during summer, but let's not forget to pack a few electrolyte tablets as well. They are packed with minerals and salts as they come in various flavours, your bottle of water does not have to be just water but can become a drink for you to enjoy.

The vitamins and minerals that these tablets contain can help us gain more energy and prevent us from being drained and dehydrated on a hot summer day.

A portable mini fan

We have all seen these cute little fans and know how important it can be on a hot summer day. While being indoors can be bearable during the day, going outside feels like a nightmare. Having a portable mini fan in your bag might not let you feel that way.

You would be surprised how useful these things become when you are outside and in the sun. It may seem like it will not make much of a difference but having one with you can be very helpful. Plus, they are cute so that's a bonus.

An umbrella

We mostly associate umbrellas with rain but the truth is, they are just as handy in summer as they are during the rainy season. The scorching heat of the sun directly over our heads can be so uncomfortable and can drain us out in no time. Having an umbrella to provide you with shade when you are on the go might be just what you need in your bag this summer.

Sunglasses

It is almost impossible to be out during the day without sunglasses in summer. The bright sunlight can lead to headaches for many people and your sunglasses will protect you from just that. You can get a few of them and change them every day with your outfits. It's like making a fashion statement while also protecting yourself from the sun.

Wet wipes

With the horrible humidity and pollution in Dhaka, wet wipes can become your friend. The dreadful weather during summer can leave us sweaty and hence feeling sticky way too often. Having a pack of wet wipes allows you to freshen up on the go even when you may not have access to a washroom.

Blotting paper

The hot and humid weather in summer often leaves our skin feeling oily which can be very uncomfortable and can even clog pores. However, you may not have the chance to freshen up or you do not want to ruin your perfectly applied makeup.

Blotting paper is just what you need in this case. Just dab a sheet of blotting paper on the oily part of your face and allow the oil to be absorbed. You can go back to looking and feeling fresh in less than two minutes.