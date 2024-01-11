Winter photography tips for all you shutterbugs

Winter isn't just about ice cold waters and late wakeups; it's more about foggy mornings and the perfect excuse to wear that stylish sweater you bought on sale. So, how do you capture the essence of Dhaka's winter on your smartphone? Let's dive into the frosty (well, sort of) world of winter photography, smartphone-style!

Catch the fog with your lens

Winter mornings in Dhaka have their own misty charm. Capture the early morning fog before the city fully wakes up. It's like Dhaka is wearing a soft, grey shawl. This is the time when your smartphone can truly capture some ethereal shots, as if the city is playing a game of hide and seek.

Focus on lighting

Winter light is soft and diffused — perfect for photography. The gentle light enhances colours and reduces harsh shadows. It's like Dhaka decided to put on a filter, giving everything a soft, flattering glow. This kind of light is perfect for portraits where your subject doesn't have to squint against the harsh sun. But when it comes to overcast skies, create a unique photographic mood. The diffused light is perfect for capturing the subtle tones and textures of the city. It's like Dhaka under a softbox—even and flattering.

Photo: Collected / Artem Maltsev / Unsplash

Use el ements in your surroundings

Winter is the time when dew drops and rain puddles become natural mirrors, reflecting the world in tiny, perfect frames. Capture these reflections with your smartphone. It could be the reflection of a street lamp on a wet road or the silhouette of a tree in a dewdrop. It's Dhaka showing off its artistic side. That being said, amidst the greys and blues of winter, look for pops of colour. It could be a vendor's bright umbrella, a rickshaw art masterpiece, or just a bold winter outfit. These splashes of colour against the muted winter backdrop can turn a good photo into a great one.

The night lights

Winter nights in Dhaka have a crisp clarity to them. Capture the city lights — maybe the string lights of a winter fair or the warm glow of a café. The contrast between the cool winter air and the warm lights creates a cosy, inviting atmosphere.

So, there you have it, folks – a guide to making the most of your smartphone when you snap photos during winter. Dhaka may not have snow, but it has a distinct charm all on its own. Grab your phone, step out (in your trendiest jacket, of course), and start capturing the winter wonders of the city!