Where is my dictionary?

The recent internet blackout in Bangladesh put a spotlight on an often-forgotten tool: the dictionary. For writers and anyone who relies on crafting basic-level English communications, the lack of digital access was a stark reminder of our dependency on the internet.

Remember the days when looking up a word meant reaching for a hefty dictionary, flipping through its pages, and carefully navigating the alphabet? It was a tedious but a familiar process. The recent events in Bangladesh forced us to revisit this old method, a stark contrast to the instant results we are used to with digital tools.

In our smartphone-dominated lives, we have grown used to the instant gratification of online dictionaries and search engines that can give you the answers with the whole nine yards. Need to look up a word? Just type or speak into your smartphone, and voilà! The answer is there with synonyms and antonyms alike in case you need it.

However, with the seemingly bottomless well of knowledge we call the internet drying up, we were forced to take off our tinted glasses that buried the hefty physical dictionaries that used to occupy a significant space on our bookshelves, evoking a sense of nostalgia for a simpler time.

While internet was unavailable, the dictionary emerged as a symbol of the patience and the effort that learning and writing once demanded. It was a respectful nod to the past, reminding us that while technology offers speed and convenience, some old-fashioned tools still hold immense value.

In Dhaka, as in many places, we found ourselves reconsidering the importance of keeping a dictionary at hand. The weight of the book, both in terms of its physical heft and its informational value, became apparent once more. It served as a reminder that while technology advances rapidly, some tools remain timeless in their utility.