Why journaling matters

The act of journaling is not merely putting pen to paper; it's a gateway to self-discovery, a path to healing, and a way to navigate the bustling world with clarity and purpose.

If asked to elaborate on my top five self-care activities, I would have to say…. yoga, meditation, time with loved ones, swimming, and journaling.

For me, journaling has led to profound insights and a portal to peace even in times of confusion.

Journaling helps me untie the tangle of thoughts in my mind and set them free on paper, so the weight is no longer in my head; but then again, are we writing from the head or the heart?

Journaling inspires creativity as a writer and a sense of self-acceptance, as one begins to see events and emotions from a different perspective. It also helps us rewrite our own narrative, once, twice, weekly, daily, until we find a story that empowers us; a story of learning and healing and growth.

Here are some benefits of journaling.

Reflection

Journaling is a sacred space where your thoughts, emotions, and experiences come to life. It's a mirror into your inner world, allowing you to observe, reflect, and make sense of your feelings and experiences. Through self-reflection, you gain a deeper understanding of yourself and your life's journey.

Emotional release

Just as a river carries away impurities, journaling serves as an emotional release, allowing you to vent, express, and process your feelings. When we put our emotions into words, we free ourselves from their heavy burden, making space for healing and growth.

Clarity

Writing about your thoughts, dreams, and goals brings clarity to your intentions and desires. When you can see your aspirations on paper, they become tangible, and within reach.

Problem-solving

The act of writing down challenges and brainstorming solutions helps you think more critically and creatively, ultimately leading to more effective resolutions.

Self-awareness

The key to healing from within begins with self-awareness. A journal helps you track your growth, your setbacks, and your patterns. With this knowledge, you can make more informed decisions and facilitate personal growth.

If you do not already have a regular practice of journaling, I encourage you to give it a shot. You can write free flow (morning pages) or use prompts. Feel free to refer to Flow Within, a journal I have developed with some of my favourite prompts on topics such as passion and purpose, relationships and boundaries, authenticity and the shadow self. This journal will be available at the Dhaka Flow Festival at Gulshan Society Lake Park, 10 to 11 November, 2023. Hope to see you there!

The author is a writer and yogini.