Sweet spreads and childhood memories: A Nutella nostalgia trip

Recently, while prepping a warm toasted bread for my niece's breakfast, I had one of those small moments of 'nostalgia freezes' that we old people experience from time to time. This particular 'freeze' involved my mother prepping two slices of bread to eat at school. What was different then was my bread was being prepped with ghee and sugar. Oh, the disappointment of a 14-year-old as he opens his tiffin, only to find 'that.'

This is why, as I was spreading Nutella on my niece's warm toast, I thought to myself how lucky these brats are that they get to enjoy this heavenly delight while we '90s kids had to endure the horror of 'ghee-chini-ruti.'

I discovered the joys of Nutella when I was already an adult, just venturing into my professional life. Those early days were filled with a constant desire for quick bites, and believe me, eating out or ordering in gets expensive fast.

Photo: Collected / fatemeh zakeri / Unsplash

You are faced with the prospect of either making something in the kitchen or just making your peace with hunger pangs. Nutella has added option number three: grab a slice of bread, spread some chocolate happiness, and enjoy near-fancy-dessert store delights. You can't put a price on that. This habit exists even today, saving so much hassle on those inevitable midnight snacks.

However, if you are like me, and you want to push the boat out (but not too far) and find some other ways to enjoy a quick bite, maybe you can try to make one of these yummy dishes on your next midnight snack excursion. I promise, these are super low-effort, ultra-high reward snacks.

Simple Nutella Pancakes

This is perfect as a super early breakfast, almost like a present to yourself after wrapping up a whole night's work. Have a plateful of chocolatey reward and hit the sack with a big content smile on your face.

Photo: Collected / Johnny Bhalla / Unsplash

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

A pinch of salt

1 cup milk

1 egg

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Nutella (as much as your heart desires)

Fresh fruit (optional)

Method

In a bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, and oil. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and pour 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown. Spread a generous amount of Nutella on each pancake and stack them high. Top with fresh fruit if available, and enjoy!

Nutella Tea Mug Cake

This acts as the perfect dessert while your main dish is on its way through a food delivery service. Have one friend order food, while you whip up spoonful of Nutella to close out your meal.

Ingredients

4 tbsp all-purpose flour

3 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp milk

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp Nutella

Extra Nutella for topping (optional)

Method

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the Nutella, egg, and milk until combined. Add the flour and baking powder, mixing until completely combined. Divide the mixture between two small microwave-safe mugs or ramekins. Microwave for 45-50 seconds (800W). Adjust the time based on your microwave's wattage. Top with extra Nutella, if you need more.

Photo: Collected / Todd Cravens / Unsplash

Nutella Banana Paratha Rolls

Did the other two feel like too much work? If you are nodding, this one's for you. A prep time shorter than 2-minute noodles, you could be in your kitchen and out with a belly full of Nutella joy before your Netflix show buffers.

Ingredients

1 frozen paratha

2 tbsp Nutella

1 whole banana

Additional Nutella for drizzling (optional)

Method

Quickly fry a paratha on a non-stick pan. Spread Nutella evenly over the cooked paratha. Place the banana at one edge of the paratha on top of the Nutella. Roll up the paratha firmly with the banana inside. Slice the roll into 1-inch pieces, and add ice cream if desired. Drizzle with additional Nutella.